Russian politics hit the NHL

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photo: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Rangers star Artemi Panarin is stepping away from the team after his former KHL (Russia) coach, Andrei Nazarov, told a Russian tabloid that he beat up an 18-year-old girl in Latvia in 2011.

Why it matters: Nazarov is a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, while Panarin has shown support for opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was recently sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.

Details: Nazarov alleges that Panarin, who is Russian, was detained by police and that he paid 40,000 euros to have the charges dropped. Panarin denies the allegations, but his decision to take a leave of absence speaks to the seriousness of the situation.

What they're saying: "This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team," the Rangers said in a statement.

A photo of Navalny and his family on Panarin's Instagram. Source: @artemiypanarin

The backdrop: High-profile Russian athletes rarely speak out against Putin, but Panarin hasn't been shy. In addition to supporting Navalny, he's also expressed frustration with the country's economic development.

  • "I think that the people who hush up the problems are more like foreign agents than those who talk about them," he said in a 2019 Russian-language interview.
  • "If I think about problems, I am coming from a positive place, I want to change something, to have people live better. I don't want to see retirees begging."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Interior nominee Deb Haaland looks to thread the needle on oil

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden's pick for Interior secretary faces a balancing act as she defends limits on oil-and-gas development while responding to concerns that the initiatives — and her own policy views — threaten producing states.

Driving the news: Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) appears this morning before the Senate energy committee vetting her nomination and faces critical questioning from GOP members.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Blinken asks for Israeli help in facilitating COVID vaccines to the Palestinians

Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Secretary of State Tony Blinken asked his Israeli counterpart in their phone call on Monday for Israel to facilitate the transfer of COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, Israeli officials told me.

Driving the news: On Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced that Israel has decided to send a "symbolic amount" of vaccines to the Palestinian Authority and to several countries that have asked for assistance.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: New plan to expand online education for U.S. workers

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

2U, a major provider of remote college and professional training, is partnering with a company that works on education reimbursement to expand online schooling opportunities for U.S. workers, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: American workers need help affordably reskilling for the age of automation, but existing higher education opportunities often leave them unprepared and laden with debt. The new partnership aims to take advantage of remote education to meet workers where they are, with what they need.

