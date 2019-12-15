Officials investigating alleged "white power" hand signs at Army-Navy game

Service-academy officials are trying to determine the the motives of students at the Army-Navy game who flashed hand signs on ESPN that are associated with "white power," the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: Both West Point cadets and Annapolis midshipmen flashed the "okay" hand sign, which is also used for what's known as the "circle game," while ESPN was filming the student section. The sign took on another meaning around 2017 when it was co-opted by online trolls and later white supremacists, according to the Anti-Defamation League.