President Trump with the family of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen on July 30. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images
The U.S. Army released the names on its independent civilian panel which will conduct a review of Fort Hood's culture following the murder of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen in June.
The state of play: The five panel members will hold interviews within the Fort Hood community and analyze data — including climate surveys, inspector general reports, criminal reports and records related to sexual misconduct — to determine whether the culture at the base reflects the Army's values.
Civilians on the panel:
- Chris Swecker
- Jonathan Harmon
- Carrie Ricci
- Queta Rodriguez
- Jack White
The big picture: Guillen's family met with President Trump on Thursday and said Guillen had complained she was sexually harassed by a fellow service member.
- The president said the murder would be investigated "very powerfully," and offered to help pay for Guillen's funeral.