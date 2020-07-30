The U.S. Army released the names on its independent civilian panel which will conduct a review of Fort Hood's culture following the murder of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen in June.

The state of play: The five panel members will hold interviews within the Fort Hood community and analyze data — including climate surveys, inspector general reports, criminal reports and records related to sexual misconduct — to determine whether the culture at the base reflects the Army's values.

Civilians on the panel:

Chris Swecker

Jonathan Harmon

Carrie Ricci

Queta Rodriguez

Jack White

The big picture: Guillen's family met with President Trump on Thursday and said Guillen had complained she was sexually harassed by a fellow service member.