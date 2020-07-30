Jul 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Army discloses civilian panel for Fort Hood review after soldier's murder

President Trump with the family of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen on July 30. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. Army released the names on its independent civilian panel which will conduct a review of Fort Hood's culture following the murder of 20-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen in June.

The state of play: The five panel members will hold interviews within the Fort Hood community and analyze data — including climate surveys, inspector general reports, criminal reports and records related to sexual misconduct — to determine whether the culture at the base reflects the Army's values.

Civilians on the panel:

  • Chris Swecker
  • Jonathan Harmon
  • Carrie Ricci
  • Queta Rodriguez
  • Jack White

The big picture: Guillen's family met with President Trump on Thursday and said Guillen had complained she was sexually harassed by a fellow service member.

  • The president said the murder would be investigated "very powerfully," and offered to help pay for Guillen's funeral.

4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

