1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden leads Trump by 8 points in Arizona

Joe Biden and President Trump at a debate in Ohio. Photo: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump 49% to 41% in Arizona, according to a new New York Times-Siena College poll.

Why it matters: Arizona carries 11 electoral votes and hasn't voted for a Democratic nominee for president since 1996. The results are essentially unchanged from a Times-Siena poll of the state last month, suggesting Trump remains in a deep hole with less than a month to go until the election.

By the numbers: Biden leads by 9% in Maricopa County, which houses 60% of the state's population in the capital of Phoenix and surrounding suburbs. 6% of likely voters polled statewide said they are still undecided.

Worth noting: In Arizona's closely watched Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly leads the incumbent Martha McSally 50% to 39%, according to the poll. In last month's survey, Kelly was up 50% to 42%.

Methodology: The poll was conducted on October 1-3, 2020 with 655 Arizona likely voters. The poll has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points

Fadel Allassan
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Polls: Biden's lead over Trump extends to double digits

Photos: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's national lead against President Trump has widened to double digits with a month to go until Election Day, according to a pair of polls out Sunday.

By the numbers: Biden has the support of 53% of registered voters in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, while 39% support Trump. Meanwhile, a Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden with a 51%-41% lead over Trump — the widest gap that survey has found in a month.

Margaret Talev
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

SurveyMonkey poll: Trump faces little GOP fallout over COVID disclosure

Screenshot from Twitter video Trump posted from Walter Reed hospital Saturday night

Just 1 in 10 Republicans says President Trump is handling his own COVID-19 diagnosis irresponsibly, according to a SurveyMonkey snap poll for Axios after he disclosed testing positive.

Why it matters: If these findings hold, it suggests that as unsettling a moment as this is — and for all the questions it's raised about Trump's commitment to public safety or the well-being of supporters and staff — he may not pay a price inside his own party with a month left in the election.

Orion Rummler
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will be discharged from coronavirus hospitalization

Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Monday that he will be discharged at 6:30 p.m. ET after a three-night hospital stint at Walter Reed Medical Center for coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: The president, who has a number of risk factors for severe coronavirus symptoms, is still only a few days out from his initial diagnosis and has already had a number of complications. The course of the illness can run for almost two weeks, though it varies from patient to patient, per the CDC.

