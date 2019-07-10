Migrant children in Arizona report abuse from CBP officers

Migrant children detained in Yuma, Arizona, have reported sexual abuse and degrading language by Customs and Border Patrol officers, as well as unsanitary and crowded conditions, NBC reports.
The big picture, via Axios' Stef Kight: The government is struggling to hold the surge of migrant children and families who have been crossing the border over the past year. That surge is drawing critical attention to a system that is failing to provide proper care — and often times hurting — children in its custody.