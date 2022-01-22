Arizona Democratic Party censures Sinema for blocking voting rights legislation

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images
Leaders from the Arizona Democratic Party voted to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday morning after she chose to "protect the filibuster and obstruct voting rights legislation."
Driving the news: Sinema, along with fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted with Republicans on Wednesday to block changing Senate rules to pass the voting rights measure.
- Sinema maintained that she was in favor of the voting rights legislation but was against changing the filibuster.
The big picture: The Arizona Democratic Party Executive Board censured Sinema on Saturday "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy.”
- "I want to be clear, the Arizona Democratic Party is a diverse coalition with plenty of room for policy disagreements, however on the matter of the filibuster and the urgency to protect voting rights, we have been crystal clear," a statement from the Arizona Democratic Party reads.
- "In the choice between an archaic legislative norm and protecting Arizonans' right to vote, we choose the latter, and we always will," the statement reads.
What she's saying: "During three terms in the U.S. House, and now in the Senate, Kyrsten has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state — not for either political party," Sinema’s spokesperson Hannah Hurley told Axios in a statement.
- "She’s delivered for Arizonans and has always been honest about where she stands," Hurley said in the statement.
Of note: Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier this month that she is "not going to absolve" any member of the Senate who will not take action to pass voting rights legislation.
Go deeper: Harris: "Not going to absolve" Manchin, Sinema on voting rights