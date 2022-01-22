Arizona Democratic Party censures Sinema for blocking voting rights legislation

Leaders from the Arizona Democratic Party voted to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday morning after she chose to "protect the filibuster and obstruct voting rights legislation."

Driving the news: Sinema, along with fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, voted with Republicans on Wednesday to block changing Senate rules to pass the voting rights measure.

Sinema maintained that she was in favor of the voting rights legislation but was against changing the filibuster.

The big picture: The Arizona Democratic Party Executive Board censured Sinema on Saturday "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy.”

"I want to be clear, the Arizona Democratic Party is a diverse coalition with plenty of room for policy disagreements, however on the matter of the filibuster and the urgency to protect voting rights, we have been crystal clear," a statement from the Arizona Democratic Party reads.

"In the choice between an archaic legislative norm and protecting Arizonans' right to vote, we choose the latter, and we always will," the statement reads.

What she's saying: "During three terms in the U.S. House, and now in the Senate, Kyrsten has always promised Arizonans she would be an independent voice for the state — not for either political party," Sinema’s spokesperson Hannah Hurley told Axios in a statement.

"She’s delivered for Arizonans and has always been honest about where she stands," Hurley said in the statement.

Of note: Vice President Kamala Harris said earlier this month that she is "not going to absolve" any member of the Senate who will not take action to pass voting rights legislation.

