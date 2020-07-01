7 mins ago - Health

Arizona announces coronavirus triage plan amid surging cases

A patient is taken to the hospital in the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City in Arizona in May. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP

Disability advocates in Arizona are criticizing a decision by the state allowing hospitals to activate a Crisis Standards of Care Plan that enables statewide triage protocols for acute care facilities amid surging coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said at a briefing the policy would help curb the virus' spread. But disability rights groups issued a statement Tuesday urging health officials to revise the plan because they said it "could result in discriminatory denial of life-saving healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"It's not needed today, but we’re anticipating that it will be there in the future. This is our time to act to save and protect as many Arizona lives as possible."
— Ducey's comments at Monday's briefing

What they're saying: The Arizona Center for Disability Law said it wrote to the health department earlier this year asking officials to modify the CSC guidelines "to incorporate explicit nondiscrimination requirements and provide for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities."

  • However, these changes weren't incorporated into the guidelines and it received no response from health officials, the group said.

The other side: A petition from medical providers, signed by more than 1,100 people, asked state leaders to "utilize crisis care standards" because they say they are working under "a huge strain on an already stressed hospital system."

  • The petition, which also calls for the stay-at-home order that expired in May to be reinstated, notes the Crisis Standards of Care Plan (CSC) is "something that most of us, when choosing our career, thought we would never be doing," noting it was usually only implemented in extreme situations in the U.S., such as terrorist attacks."
  • Arizona hospitals asked the state health department last Friday to formally activate the CSC. An Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association spokesperson told 12 News, "Moving to crisis standards of care will allow consideration of regulatory waivers as well as additional liability protections."

The big picture: Ducey announced at Monday's press conference he was ordering bars, clubs, movie theaters, waterparks and gyms to close for 30 days in response to spiking cases.

  • More than 79,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, with over 4,600 new cases on Tuesday, per the Arizona Department of Health Services. More than 1,600 people have died from the virus in Arizona.

Ursula Perano
Jun 29, 2020 - Health

Arizona governor orders bars, theaters, gyms to close for 30 days

Doug Ducey. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced at a press conference Monday that he is ordering bars, clubs, movie theaters, waterparks and gyms to close for 30 days in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Arizona, which has reported more than 3,000 new cases in five of the last seven days, is one of several states that has been forced to put its reopening plans on pause as the outbreak has accelerated across the Sun Belt.

Axios
Updated 7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Anthony Fauci testified in front of a Senate committee Tuesday, stressing concerns about how the U.S. could soon see 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day if the country doesn't turn the surge around.

Why it matters: More than 50% of the new infections in the U.S. are in states that have hot spots — including Florida, California, Arizona and Texas — which confirmed on Tuesday a record 6,975 new cases in a single day, with 75,000 new cases reported in the state from June 8-29.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge rules against Trump asylum restrictions

President Trump visits the southern border fence in Otay Mesa, California, lastSeptember. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled against the Trump administration's third-country asylum rule late Tuesday.

Why it matters: Per Neal Katayal, a lawyer involved in the legal challenge, the District Court decision "invalidates" the transit ban.

