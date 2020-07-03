Coronavirus illness in Arizona has caused a new peak in hospitalizations and emergency room visits on Friday with intensive care units at 91% capacity, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports.

Why it matters: Nearly 25% of coronavirus tests in the state came back positive Thursday. Total hospitalizations in Arizona for COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the first time.

By the numbers: The state reported Friday 4,433 confirmed new cases and 31 deaths, for a total of more than 91,000 cases and nearly 1,800 deaths.

People visiting emergency rooms because of COVID-19 symptoms reached a record 1,847, about 500 more than the day before.

The big picture: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he was ordering bars, clubs, movie theaters, water parks and gyms to close for 30 days in response to spiking cases.

