Coronavirus leaves ICU beds in Arizona nearly full

A patient is taken from an ambulance to the emergency room of a hospital in the Navajo Nation town of Tuba City, Ariz. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus illness in Arizona has caused a new peak in hospitalizations and emergency room visits on Friday with intensive care units at 91% capacity, the Arizona Department of Health Services reports.

Why it matters: Nearly 25% of coronavirus tests in the state came back positive Thursday. Total hospitalizations in Arizona for COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the first time.

By the numbers: The state reported Friday 4,433 confirmed new cases and 31 deaths, for a total of more than 91,000 cases and nearly 1,800 deaths.

  • People visiting emergency rooms because of COVID-19 symptoms reached a record 1,847, about 500 more than the day before.

The big picture: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he was ordering bars, clubs, movie theaters, water parks and gyms to close for 30 days in response to spiking cases.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

England announced on Friday it is dropping its mandatory 14-day quarantine for visitors from more than 50 countries, but for the U.S., which has seen coronavirus cases increase sharply.

The big picture: The European Union also extended its ban on travelers from the U.S. and other countries that don't have infections under control like Russia and Brazil.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Adm. Brett Giroir, the Health and Human Services official overseeing the nation's coronavirus testing efforts, expressed concern that the July 4 holiday weekend could worsen already troubled cities and cause new outbreaks for others.

The big picture: The annual Macy’s fireworks show in New York is taking place as five-minute displays throughout the week in unannounced locations to prevent viewers from congregating, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,945,600 — Total deaths: 523,035 — Total recoveries — 5,797,206Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,767,669 — Total deaths: 128,951 — Total recoveries: 781,970 — Total tested: 33,462,181Map.
  3. Public health: The states where face coverings are mandatory Fauci says it has been a "very disturbing week" for the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.
  4. Economy: The economy may recover just quickly enough to kill political interest in more stimulus.
  5. States: Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and its most-infected county issues curfew.
