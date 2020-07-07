Arizona reports record daily coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations

Arizona reported a record 117 new coronavirus deaths, 3,356 total hospitalizations, and 869 ICU beds in use on Tuesday, according to data from Arizona's Department of Health Services.

Why it matters: The number of daily deaths in coronavirus hotspots across the Sunbelt has not reached the levels that New York saw at the peak of its outbreak, likely because many of the new cases are young people with little to no symptoms. But that could start to change as hospitals reach maximum capacity and more vulnerable groups contract the virus.

By the numbers: A total of 105,000 people have tested positive and 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona, a majority of them 65 and older. The state reported about 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 55% increase from last week.

Worth noting: State public health departments often have long delays when reporting COVID-19 deaths.

