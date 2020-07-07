22 mins ago - Health

Arizona reports record daily coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations

Arizona continues to administer coronavirus tests. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

Arizona reported a record 117 new coronavirus deaths, 3,356 total hospitalizations, and 869 ICU beds in use on Tuesday, according to data from Arizona's Department of Health Services.

Why it matters: The number of daily deaths in coronavirus hotspots across the Sunbelt has not reached the levels that New York saw at the peak of its outbreak, likely because many of the new cases are young people with little to no symptoms. But that could start to change as hospitals reach maximum capacity and more vulnerable groups contract the virus.

By the numbers: A total of 105,000 people have tested positive and 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 in Arizona, a majority of them 65 and older. The state reported about 3,600 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a 55% increase from last week.

  • Worth noting: State public health departments often have long delays when reporting COVID-19 deaths.

Go deeper: U.S. coronavirus cases are increasing, but deaths aren't — yet

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

73 countries say they are at risk of using up their stores of antiretroviral drugs due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization announced on Monday.

The big picture: A WHO and UNAIDS modeling exercise in May forecas that a six-month disruption in access to antiretroviral drugs could double AIDS-related deaths in sub-Saharan Africa this year.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

HHS and the Pentagon on Tuesday awarded $1.6 billion to Novavax as part of the federal government's efforts to speed up the development of coronavirus treatments.

The big picture: Local and state elected officials across the U.S. have admitted that some activities and behaviors pre-pandemic have little hope of returning without a vaccine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

Which states have set single-day coronavirus records in the past week

Data: Compiled from state health departments by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

California recorded 11,529 new novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, beating the record it set last week (9,480).

The big picture: At least 15 states have broken their single-day coronavirus infection records in the past week, according to state health department data reviewed by Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow