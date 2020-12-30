Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Argentina to legalize abortion after historic Senate vote

Abortion rights activists protest outside Congress as senators debate the landmark bill on whether to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Senators in Argentina voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy by 38 to 29, with one lawmaker abstaining, per the New York Times. President Alberto Fernández has pledged to sign the bill into law.

Why it matters: The action by the predominantly Catholic country is a major break from the rest of Latin America, a region known for its socially conservative views on abortion. Argentina is the birthplace of Pope Francis, who has previously voiced opposition to abortion, likening the procedure to hiring a hitman.

Flashback: Argentina's Senate rejects bill loosening abortion restrictions

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
16 hours ago - World

Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine

Photo: Ronaldo Schmeidt/AFP via Getty Images

Argentina and Belarus on Tuesday became the first countries outside of Russia to begin coronavirus vaccinations using the Sputnik V vaccine, AP reports.

Why it matters: Although both countries authorized the vaccine last week, Russia has yet to complete advanced studies to ensure that Sputnik V is safe, effective and adheres to scientific protocols.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Newly elected Louisiana GOP Rep. Luke Letlow, 41, dies from coronavirus

The late Louisiana Republican Rep. Luke Letlow. Photo: Luke Letlow/Facebook

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) died in a Louisiana hospital intensive care unit on Tuesday night "due to complications from COVID-19," his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch confirmed. He was 41.

The big picture: Letlow was due to be sworn into Congress this Sunday. He announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU in Shreveport on Dec. 23.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - World

China jails Hong Kong activists caught fleeing for Taiwan by speedboat

A "Save the Twelve" parade in Hong Kong in support of the Hong Kongers who were caught at sea on their way to Taiwan. Photo: Alberto Buzzola/LightRocket via Getty Images

A court in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday imprisoned 10 pro-democracy activists who tried to flee Hong Kong by speedboat and deported back home two minors who were with them.

The big picture: Coast guards caught the group in August 45 miles southeast of Hong Kong Island on their way to Taiwan, which has become a refuge for the city's pro-democracy exiles, per the New York Times.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow