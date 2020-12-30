Argentina to legalize abortion after historic Senate vote

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Abortion rights activists protest outside Congress as senators debate the landmark bill on whether to legalize abortion in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Tuesday. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images
Senators in Argentina voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy by 38 to 29, with one lawmaker abstaining, per the New York Times. President Alberto Fernández has pledged to sign the bill into law.
Why it matters: The action by the predominantly Catholic country is a major break from the rest of Latin America, a region known for its socially conservative views on abortion. Argentina is the birthplace of Pope Francis, who has previously voiced opposition to abortion, likening the procedure to hiring a hitman.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.