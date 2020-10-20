Argentina becomes 5th country to report 5 million coronavirus cases

High school students at an improvised classroom in the yard of their school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 13. Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images
Argentina's health ministry reported 12,982 new coronavirus cases Monday night, taking the country's total to 1,002,662.
Why it matters: Argentina is the fifth country to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases, after Russia (over 1.4 million), Brazil (more than 5.2 million), India (7.5-plus) and the U.S. (over 8.2 million), per Johns Hopkins. "It means one in every 45 Argentinians have had the virus," the Guardian notes. The virus killed 451 more people. The death toll is over 26,000.