Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The Arena Group, a digital publishing company formerly called Maven, plans to acquire AMG/Parade, the parent company to the storied American magazine Parade, in a $16 million cash and stock deal.
Why it matters: AMG/Parade will anchor The Arena Group's new push into lifestyle content and will boost its sports vertical, per Ross Levinsohn, CEO of The Arena Group.
- AMG (Athlon Media Group) includes a professional sports magazine arm called Athlon Sports and Parade Media Group, which includes Parade Magazine as well as the cooking outlet Relish and the wellness outlet Spry Living.
Catch up quick: AMG acquired Parade from Advance Publications in 2014. It has been widely-distributed via local newspapers for decades. Despite the fall of print, Parade is still distributed to millions of households weekly via newspapers like The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Baltimore Sun, Boston Globe and others.
- The Alliance for Audited Media hasn't counted its distribution since 2014, but Parade notes it has a circulation of 22 million, which would technically still make it one of the most widely-circulated magazines in the country.
- "[W]e believe our collective relationships with local publishers will drive new opportunities, audience and revenue for the combined properties," Levinsohn said.
Details: The Arena Group will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of AMG/Parade for $16 million in cash and equity, per a statement.
- Employees from AMG/Parade will join The Arena Group and AMG/Parade CEO Chuck Allen will help manage the integration of the new assets.
- "The AMG/Parade team has done a tremendous job running this business profitably and we believe we can accelerate and optimize the business by combining," Levinsohn said.
- He referenced work The Arena Group has done to grow and optimize other "iconic brands" including Sports Illustrated, The Street and History.com.
Between the lines: The Arena Group, which rebranded from theMaven Inc. in 2021, operates over 200 digital brands across three main categories: sports, finance and lifestyle. Most of its traffic comes from its sports properties.
- In a statement, it says it expects to report $180 million of revenue for year 2021, representing 41% year-over-year growth and its highest year for revenue ever.
- Around 35% of the company's revenue comes from advertising and roughly 60% comes from print and digital subscriptions, per a recent regulatory filing. It makes roughly 5% of revenues from licensing and syndication. It plans to diversify its revenue into new areas, like podcasting, commerce and gambling.
The backstory: The Arena Group, then called Maven, struck a deal to operate and license Sports Illustrated's media business in 2019. It acquired TheStreet a few months later, for $16.5 million in cash.
- Levinsohn, a veteran media executive, was named CEO of Sports Illustrated Media in 2019 and was promoted to CEO of The Arena Group in 2020.
- The company has raised over $129 million, per Crunchbase. It most recently-raised $20 million in equity in June alongside the acquisition of sports website The Spun for $11 million.
The big picture: The deal comes days after The Arena Group said it planned to uplist its shares to the New York Stock Exchange from the smaller OTCQX exchange.
- It announced plans for a reverse stock split, limiting the number of outstanding shares in the market. The move is typically used by companies to prevent them from being de-listed due to a company's share price falling too low.