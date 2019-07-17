Arena Football League seeks major capital raise

Details: The AFL, which has been around since 1987, is currently backed by a group of investors that includes Monumental Sports & Entertainment, the owners of the Washington Wizards and Capitals.

After years of contraction, the league expanded to two new markets this season: Atlantic City and Columbus (previously had a team from 1999–2008).

Current standings: The top four teams advance to the playoffs, which begin July 26. Each series will be played in a home-and-home format.

Albany Empire (9-2) Philadelphia Soul (7-4) Washington Valor (6-5) Baltimore Brigade (6-5) Atlantic City Blackjacks (4-7) Columbus Destroyers (1-10)

What's next: Moving forward, the goal is to add two franchises per year for three years with an emphasis on markets with legal sports betting or pending legislation, sources tell Axios.