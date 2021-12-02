Après ski as a non-slopes lifestyle

The cool "après ski" vibe of relaxation and winter fun has moved beyond the lodge, as the lingering pandemic brings a wider appreciation of socializing that can be done in an outdoorsy way, Jennifer writes.

Why it matters: The trend of cities and towns endorsing "winter placemaking" as a way to coax people outdoors has continued this year. And even though climate change has kept ski slopes closed later than usual, ski culture — often in the form of "shotskis" — is migrating to new places.

What's happening: People attending football games, holiday markets and concerts are lining up to quaff booze (and the occasional hot chocolate) from shot glasses fastened to a downhill ski, whether or not they've ever donned a pair.

Shotskis (or "shot skis") are part of an outdoor drinking ritual in which booze is consumed in unison and repeatedly.

Punch, a website about wine and spirits, notes that a shotski "involves several shot glasses placed equidistant apart across the deck of a discarded downhill ski, allowing several folks to concurrently down a shot."

Shotskis "are the sizzling fajitas of the barroom — you can’t help but notice when someone orders one."

The other side: This year's annual Shot Ski fundraiser by the Park City Sunrise Rotary in Utah was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases locally.