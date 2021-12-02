Sign up for our daily briefing

Après ski as a non-slopes lifestyle

Doing "shotskis" at a football game tailgate. Photo courtesy of Jayme Dorsett-Sobel.

The cool "après ski" vibe of relaxation and winter fun has moved beyond the lodge, as the lingering pandemic brings a wider appreciation of socializing that can be done in an outdoorsy way, Jennifer writes.

Why it matters: The trend of cities and towns endorsing "winter placemaking" as a way to coax people outdoors has continued this year. And even though climate change has kept ski slopes closed later than usual, ski culture — often in the form of "shotskis" — is migrating to new places.

What's happening: People attending football games, holiday markets and concerts are lining up to quaff booze (and the occasional hot chocolate) from shot glasses fastened to a downhill ski, whether or not they've ever donned a pair.

  • Shotskis (or "shot skis") are part of an outdoor drinking ritual in which booze is consumed in unison and repeatedly.
  • Punch, a website about wine and spirits, notes that a shotski "involves several shot glasses placed equidistant apart across the deck of a discarded downhill ski, allowing several folks to concurrently down a shot."
  • Shotskis "are the sizzling fajitas of the barroom — you can’t help but notice when someone orders one."

The other side: This year's annual Shot Ski fundraiser by the Park City Sunrise Rotary in Utah was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases locally.

  • "In 2019, the last time the event was held in Park City, more than 1,300 people stood before 515 skis bolted together into a 2,600-foot-long ski with shot glasses on top."

Mike Allen, author of AM
11 mins ago - World

Courage vs. coddling with China

Peng Shuai of China serves during the China Open in Beijing in 2017. Photo: Andy Wong/AP

The women's professional tennis tour suspended tournaments in China Wednesday out of concern for Peng Shuai, on the same day that a top business voice made excuses for Beijing.

Why it matters: Ahead of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, some sports figures are taking on the regime — while Big Business shrinks from confrontation with the world's second-largest economy.

Jeff Tracy
31 mins ago - Sports

What to know about the first MLB lockout since 1995

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Hope you enjoyed the recent flurry of free-agent activity, because it's likely the last non-lockout-related MLB news for a while.

Driving the news: The owners locked out the players after the collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight last night, leading to MLB's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995.

Shawna Chen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends mask mandates for travelers into 2022

President Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Dec. 1. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

President Biden will announce new testing protocols for international travelers on Thursday and extend masking requirements through March as the U.S. prepares to fight the Omicron variant this winter, according to senior administration officials.

Driving the news: The U.S. will tighten pre-departure testing protocols starting early next week by requiring all inbound international travelers to take COVID-19 tests within one day of their departure rather than three.

