Cold-weather cities embrace "winter placemaking" to coax people outdoors

The Popportunity Winter Market in Central Square, Cambridge, Mass. — an example of winter placemaking. Photo by Jonathan Berk, Patronicity.

Some cities and towns in Massachusetts — like Cambridge, Worcester, Salem and North Adams — are turning barren public spaces into popular destinations as part of a broader campaign to promote "winter placemaking" among cold-weather cities.

The big picture: These places and others are whipping up fun public installations — like fire pits, outdoor markets and light displays — aimed at coaxing people outdoors and shopping locally in the era of COVID-19.

The back story: Last year, as the pandemic hit, a group called Patronicity — born in Detroit, and dedicated to the curious art of "placemaking" — helped solicit ideas for ways that cities could "embrace winter as a fourth season to get outdoors, and not kind of hibernate," as Jonathan Berk, who spearheaded the project, put it.

  • 65 ideas were compiled into a guidebook called "Winter Places."
  • Among the suggestions: build mazes of festive trees; decorate streetscapes with yarn art; "create a warm and cozy outdoor living room."

Then, in November, the Boston-based Barr Foundation held a webinar series to encourage U.S. cities to try "winter placemaking," embracing the cold the way Canadian and Scandinavian cities do. Barr also started granting money to cities around Massachusetts to try things out.

  • "Since Thanksgiving, we've been sort of going 100 miles an hour, helping communities plan, purchase products, and then implement different winter placemaking ideas," Berk tells Axios.

Bonus: Berk told me about one strategy in Edmonton, Alberta, "They encouraged their local weather people to talk more positively about winter."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small business Paycheck Protection Program to restart next week

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will open on Monday, albeit not for everyone.

Why it matters: As evidenced by this morning's bleak jobs report, many businesses continue to be battered by the surging pandemic.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Energy implications of Biden's latest Cabinet picks

Marty Walsh, Gina Raimondo, Merrick Garland (from L to R). Photos: Paul Morigi, Paul Marotta, and Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's final burst of Cabinet picks could have important roles to play in the new administration's climate change and energy agenda.

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor, and Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion sues Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages against Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging that the company was involved in an international communist plot to rig the election against President Trump.

The big picture: Dominion alleges that Powell acted "in concert with allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—caused unprecedented harm." In an interview with the Axios Re:Cap podcast last week, Dominion CEO John Poulos did not rule out suing Trump himself.

