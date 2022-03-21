Apple hit with a widespread service outage
A number of Apple services, including iCloud, the iTunes store, Apple TV+ and Apple Maps, were experiencing outages on Monday.
Why it matters: In addition to consumer-facing services, Apple also relies on its cloud services to update and activate devices as well as for a chunk of its retail operations.
Details: According to Apple's online service dashboard, a wide swath of consumer-facing services were impacted. In addition, Apple said some device enrollment and AppleCare services were experiencing outages.
- Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that some corporate and retail store operations were also affected.
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.