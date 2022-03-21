Apple hit with a widespread service outage

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A number of Apple services, including iCloud, the iTunes store, Apple TV+ and Apple Maps, were experiencing outages on Monday.

Why it matters: In addition to consumer-facing services, Apple also relies on its cloud services to update and activate devices as well as for a chunk of its retail operations.

Details: According to Apple's online service dashboard, a wide swath of consumer-facing services were impacted. In addition, Apple said some device enrollment and AppleCare services were experiencing outages.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that some corporate and retail store operations were also affected.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.