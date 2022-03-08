Apple debuts Mac Studio, updates iPhone SE and iPad Air
Apple on Tuesday announced a new version of its entry-level iPhone SE, adding the A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 as well as support for 5G wireless networks.
Why it matters: The iPhone SE, with a smaller 4.7-inch display, allows Apple to reach mid-range phone buyers who want a smaller phone. It starts at $429 and will be available March 18.
Apple also announced:
- A new desktop Mac Studio computer built around an improved M1 Ultra processor for Macs with improved graphics performance. Until now, Apple's desktop line had long been limited to the entry-level Mac mini, the all-in-one iMac or the very end Mac Pro.
- An updated iPad Air that has the M1 processor that powers the iPad Pro and some Mac computers. It also features optional 5G support and an improved front-facing camera for better video chat. It will start at $599 and be available on March 18.
- Apple TV+ is entering into live sports via a deal with Major League Baseball that will offer two games on Friday that are exclusive to Apple TV+. (Yes, but: the deal comes as the season has been delayed due to a lockout.)
- The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are getting new green color options.
