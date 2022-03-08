Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Apple on Tuesday announced a new version of its entry-level iPhone SE, adding the A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 as well as support for 5G wireless networks.

Why it matters: The iPhone SE, with a smaller 4.7-inch display, allows Apple to reach mid-range phone buyers who want a smaller phone. It starts at $429 and will be available March 18.

Apple also announced:

A new desktop Mac Studio computer built around an improved M1 Ultra processor for Macs with improved graphics performance. Until now, Apple's desktop line had long been limited to the entry-level Mac mini, the all-in-one iMac or the very end Mac Pro.

An updated iPad Air that has the M1 processor that powers the iPad Pro and some Mac computers. It also features optional 5G support and an improved front-facing camera for better video chat. It will start at $599 and be available on March 18.

Apple TV+ is entering into live sports via a deal with Major League Baseball that will offer two games on Friday that are exclusive to Apple TV+. (Yes, but: the deal comes as the season has been delayed due to a lockout.)

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are getting new green color options.

