Apple updates Apple Watch and iPad models, adds fitness service

Apple on Tuesday unveiled new iPad and Apple Watch models, as well as a new fitness service and Apple One, which bundles the company's main services for one monthly price.

Context: Apple has launched new iPhones in September in the past, but production issues have flipped the script this year and the new smartphones are expected to be unveiled at a second event, likely next month.

iPad

Apple updated its iPad line with new models including:

a new entry-level model with a 10.2-inch screen and an A12 Bionic processor. It starts at $329 ($299 for education customers) and will be available on Friday.

an updated iPad Air that comes in five colors and has a 10.9-inch, all-screen display, with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor integrated into the top button. It also features a new A14 Bionic processor.

Like the company's Macs and its higher-end iPad Pro, iPad Air will now use a USB-C connection rather than the Lightning connector used by the iPhone and entry-level iPad.



The new iPad Air will be available starting next month.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6 features a faster processor and new capabilities, such as blood oxygen monitoring, as well as new color options, including a blue and (Product) Red versions.

The company is launching a series of health studies to see if long-term blood oxygen monitoring can help with diseases including asthma as well as if changes in the level can indicate anything about flu or COVID-19 onset.

It also includes an altimeter, for tracking elevation changes, as well as new watch faces.

Apple is also adding a feature called Family Setup that allows people to use their iPhone to set up a cellular-equipped Apple Watch for their kids or older relatives. (Until now, people needed their own iPhone to set up an Apple Watch.)

Apple Watch SE uses some aspects of Series 6 but and comes in both cellular and non-cellular models but starts at $279. Apple will also continue selling Apple Watch Series 3 for $199.

One thing the new Apple Watch won't come with is a power adapter, with the company touting the environmental benefits of not including something most customers already have.

The new models will be available for order today and start shipping on Friday.

Services

Apple introduced a new bundle of its key services including iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+.

The service, named Apple One, starts at $14.95 a month for Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and iCloud storage. A family plan offers similar features for the whole household for $19.95 per month, while Apple One premiere adds Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+ to the other services and costs $29.95 per month.

Apple also debuted Apple Fitness+, a new $9.99 per month digital workout service with real trainers centered around the Apple Watch. The service works with any brand of fitness equipment and supports ten types of workouts, including treadmills, rowing, cycling, yoga, strength training and more. The service will also be available for $79.99 annually, and three months come free with a new Apple Watch purchase.

Software