Apple to lower commissions for small businesses on App Store

Apple announced a new program Wednesday under which it will take a smaller 15% cut from App Store sales for businesses earning less than $1 million selling their apps, rather than the standard 30% cut.

Why it matters: Apple is under fire from some critics over its rigid App Store policies that require developers to use Apple payment systems for both app sales and in-app payments in exchange for a cut of sales.

How it works:

Under the new App Store Small Business Program, launching Jan. 1, developers who made up to $1 million in 2020 for all of their apps, as well as developers new to the App Store, qualify for the reduced rate.

Once a participating developer surpasses the $1 million in App Store revenue, the standard commission rate will apply for the remainder of the year.

If a developer’s business falls below the $1 million threshold in a future calendar year, they can requalify for the 15% commission for the following year.

Between the lines: The move comes amid growing criticism from some developer corners as well as heightened interest from antitrust regulators.

Fortnite creator Epic is suing Apple (and Google) over their store policies, which have also been criticized by Spotify, Match Group and others.

Our thought bubble: The move should help generate some positive press for Apple and please smaller app makers. But it doesn't really address the concern of developers, such as Epic Games, who want a way to reach iPhone owners without taking part in Apple's payment system.