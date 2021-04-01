Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Apple's Tim Cook says voting "ought to be easier than ever"

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple CEO Tim Cook, an Alabama native with a lifelong interest in civil rights, joins condemnations of Georgia's new voting law, in a statement provided first to Axios.

What he's saying: "The right to vote is fundamental in a democracy. American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right."

  • "Apple believes that, thanks in part to the power of technology, it ought to be easier than ever for every eligible citizen to exercise their right to vote," Cook continues.
  • "We support efforts to ensure that our democracy’s future is more hopeful and inclusive than its past."

The big picture: The floodgates are open, as Axios' Courtenay Brown wrote on Wednesday. Almost a week after a bill that curbs voting access in Georgia became law — and nearly one month after it passed the state's House — a slew of corporations have come out against voter suppression.

Why it matters: In an era where businesses are more outspoken (and being pressured to be that way), their silence on this issue had been deafening.

Go deeper: Track all the CEO statements on voting rights here

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top CEOs speak out against Georgia's voting restrictions

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Facebook, Google and Patagonia are the latest major corporate players to express concern about Georgia's law curbing voting rights, which critics say will disproportionately impact Black communities.

Why it matters: States often take cues from how hard businesses push back. But many of these corporations, several of which are based in Georgia, could have spoken up earlier when the law was being considered or before the governor signed.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
Mar 31, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Corporate America speaks on Georgia's voting restrictions

Demonstrators protest Georgia's voting law earlier this month. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

The floodgates are open. Almost a week after a bill that curbs voting access in Georgia became law — and nearly one month after it passed the state's House — a slew of corporations have come out against voter suppression.

Why it matters: In an era where businesses are more outspoken (and being pressured to be that way), their silence on this issue had been deafening.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Mar 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Civil rights groups sue Georgia over law restricting voter access

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday against Georgia's new election law, stating that the law restricts voting rights, "particularly voters of color, new citizens, and religious communities."

Why it matters: The legislation was signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last Thursday, making Georgia the first battleground state to pass such a law following the 2020 election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow