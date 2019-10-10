Apple takes down app used to track Hong Kong police

Confronted with evidence of danger to police and citizens, Apple removed an app Wednesday night that "has been used in ways that endanger law enforcement and residents in Hong Kong," an Apple statement said.
- Why it matters: With pro-democracy riots in their 18th week, the app — HKmap.live — has allowed users to track police movements, then target and ambush officers. Apple determined that those uses violate both App Store policy and Hong Kong law.
- Hong Kong authorities, who had complained about the app, said it also was being used to victimize residents in areas where police weren’t present.