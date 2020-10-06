1 hour ago - Technology

Apple slates event for next week; next iPhones expected

Apple on Tuesday announced it's holding an Oct. 13 press event where it is expected to introduce several new iPhone models supporting 5G wireless networks.

Why it matters. The iPhone is Apple's biggest product. This year’s announcement is the latest it has ever debuted the new crop, following production delays as the coronavirus pandemic snarled supply chains in Asia earlier this year.

Details: The company is teasing the event with the tagline "Hi, Speed," likely a nod to the iPhone 12 series supporting ultra-fast 5G, as well as the general performance upgrades that come with each successive generation of iPhones.

Ashley Gold
28 mins ago - Technology

House Judiciary antitrust report set to split into three

Instead of just one report coming out of the House Judiciary Committee's year-long tech antitrust probe, there will likely be one from the Democratic majority and two from Republicans.

Why it matters: The latest developments blunt the likelihood that the parties can come together to rewrite antitrust laws for the digital economy, which Republican and Democratic policymakers alike have said they want to do.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms

President Trump was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms Tuesday and is doing "extremely well," according to a memo released by White House physician Sean Conley.

The state of play: Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and returned to the White House to continue his treatment. Conley said in a briefing on Monday that while the president's condition is improving, he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet" and the next few days will be critical to the course of his recovery.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

DeSantis will extend voter registration as Florida investigates system crash

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced Tuesday the state will extend the voter registration to 7 p.m. tonight after its online system crashed on Monday from an uptick in volume.

The big picture: The state is investigating the crash, which may have prevented thousands from registering before the original deadline, AP reports. Investigators are now working to determine if the crash was a "deliberate act."

