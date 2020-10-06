Apple slates event for next week; next iPhones expected

Apple on Tuesday announced it's holding an Oct. 13 press event where it is expected to introduce several new iPhone models supporting 5G wireless networks.

Why it matters. The iPhone is Apple's biggest product. This year’s announcement is the latest it has ever debuted the new crop, following production delays as the coronavirus pandemic snarled supply chains in Asia earlier this year.

Details: The company is teasing the event with the tagline "Hi, Speed," likely a nod to the iPhone 12 series supporting ultra-fast 5G, as well as the general performance upgrades that come with each successive generation of iPhones.