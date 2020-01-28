Stories

Apple shares surge after it posts record holiday sales

Tim Cook, speaking at a 2017 Apple event
Photo: Apple

Buoyed by strong iPhone sales and a growing services business, Apple reported record quarterly revenue and profits that were well ahead of estimates and its own forecasts. Apple also projected revenue for the current quarter ahead of many analysts' expectations, sending shares higher.

Why it matters: The October-to-December quarter includes the all-important holiday shopping season, and Apple's results show the resiliency of its business.

Apple posted per-share earnings of $4.99, on revenue of $91.8 billion, up 9 percent from a year earlier. The company had been expected to post per-share earnings of $4.54, on revenue of around $88.38 billion, according to consensus estimates.

Geographically, sales rose in every region except Japan. Greater China sales, which had dropped for several quarters, totaled $13.58 billion, up from $13,17 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile: Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the company has shut one store in China and restricted employee travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For the current quarter, which runs through March, Apple said it expects revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. CFO Luca Maestri said the company gave a wider-than-usual range due to uncertainty related to the impact of the virus.

Apple shares rose after hours following the report. The stock was recently trading at $324.99, up $7.30, or 2.3%.

By the numbers:

  • iPhone sales: $55.957 billion, up 8% from a year ago.
  • iPad sales: $5.97 billion
  • Mac sales: $7.16 billion
  • Services: $12.71 billion, up 17%
  • Wearables and accessories: $10.01 billion
Apple