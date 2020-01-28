Apple shares surge after it posts record holiday sales

Apple posted per-share earnings of $4.99, on revenue of $91.8 billion, up 9 percent from a year earlier. The company had been expected to post per-share earnings of $4.54, on revenue of around $88.38 billion, according to consensus estimates.

Geographically, sales rose in every region except Japan. Greater China sales, which had dropped for several quarters, totaled $13.58 billion, up from $13,17 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile: Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC that the company has shut one store in China and restricted employee travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For the current quarter, which runs through March, Apple said it expects revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. CFO Luca Maestri said the company gave a wider-than-usual range due to uncertainty related to the impact of the virus.

Apple shares rose after hours following the report. The stock was recently trading at $324.99, up $7.30, or 2.3%.

