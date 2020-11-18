Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Apple settles with states for $113 million over slowed iPhones

Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Apple will pay states $113 million in a settlement over allegations that the phone maker secretly throttled speeds on older iPhones to extend battery life, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday.

Driving the news: 34 states were involved in the investigation, which alleges that starting in December 2016, Apple released a software update reducing performance to keep some iPhones from unexpectedly shutting down.

  • The states allege Apple did this without telling customers or offering battery replacements.

Why it matters: The settlement comes as Apple is facing scrutiny from Capitol Hill and elsewhere on antitrust matters, especially for its rigid App Store policies.

  • On Wednesday, Apple announced it would be taking a smaller 15% cut from App Store sales for businesses earning less than $1 million selling their apps, rather than the usual 30%.

What they're saying: The state attorneys general allege that Apple's failure to inform customers about the battery issues helped it sell more iPhones to customers whose devices had slowed.

  • "What became clear in this case, when we sat down with officials from Apple, is there was a disconnect with them seeing why this could be a problem," Brnovich told Axios. "They thought they did absolutely nothing wrong... Sometimes with people in the tech industry, they don't always appreciate an average consumer understands the product as well as they do."

Apple also agreed to tell customers the truth about battery health, performance and management, as part of the settlement.

  • Apple still denies the allegations and has admitted no wrongdoing or violation of the law.

Ina Fried, author of Login
9 hours ago - Technology

Apple to lower commissions for small businesses on App Store

Screenshot via Apple.com

Apple announced a new program Wednesday under which it will take a smaller 15% cut from App Store sales for businesses earning less than $1 million selling their apps, rather than the standard 30% cut.

Why it matters: Apple is under fire from some critics over its rigid App Store policies that require developers to use Apple payment systems for both app sales and in-app payments in exchange for a cut of sales.

Ina Fried, author of Login
6 hours ago - Technology

Microsoft adding security chip to Windows machines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft said Tuesday it is working with chipmakers AMD, Intel and Qualcomm to bring a new security processor to Windows machines. Dubbed Pluton, the security chip is based on work done for the Xbox One and designed to bring an added layer of security.

Why it matters: A number of difficult-to-patch chip flaws in recent years have left computers vulnerable to attack. It also comes as many of the biggest tech companies, including Apple, Google, Microsoft and Amazon, are increasingly designing their own silicon to augment traditional processors.

Stef W. Kight
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge blocks border officials from expelling unaccompanied migrant children

The Paso Del Norte International Bridge between El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez. Photo: Justin Hamel/AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ordered the Trump administration on Wednesday to stop the expulsion of migrant children who cross the border alone — a policy enabled by a March emergency order by the Centers for Disease Control because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: As of September, nearly 9,000 unaccompanied migrant children had been expelled because of the CDC order.

