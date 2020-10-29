Denver news in your inbox

Apple sets September quarter sales record despite later iPhone launch

Ina Fried, author of Login

Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking at the Apple 12 launch event in October. Photo: Apple

Apple on Thursday reported quarterly sales and earnings that narrowly exceeded analysts estimates as the iPhone maker continued to see strong demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they's saying: The company said response to new products, including the iPhone 12 has been "tremendously positive" but did not give a specific forecast for the current quarter.

Why it matters: Apple continues to be a bellwether for the smartphone business and broader tech industry.

Details: Sales of the iPhone were down sharply from a year ago as Apple delayed the launch of the new lineup from late in the September quarter to October, meaning the first results for the new iPhone won't show up until the company's January report.

By the numbers:

  • Revenue: $64.7 billion (vs. $64.16 billion consensus analyst expectation)
  • Earnings per share: 73 cents (vs. 71 cents analyst expectations)
  • iPhone revenue: $26.4 billion (vs. 33.3 billion a year ago)
  • Mac: $9 billion (vs. $7 billion a year ago)
  • iPad: $6.8 billion (vs. $4.7 billion a year ago)
  • Services: $15.5 billion (vs. $12.5 billion a year ago)
  • Wearables, home and accessories: $7.9 billion (vs. $6.5 billion a year ago)

What they're saying: "Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, Apple is in the midst of our most prolific product introduction period ever, and the early response to all our new products, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone lineup, has been tremendously positive," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Update, 2:30 p.m. PT: On a conference call with analysts, CFO Luca Maestri declined to offer a revenue forecast, but said the company expects iPhone sales to be up from a year ago despite the fact that the new iPhones are launching several weeks into the quarter. Services and all other products should see revenue growth in "double digits," Maestri said. Cook said to also expect growth in China, which was down in the just-reported quarter.

  • The company said the Apple One service bundle will launch tomorrow and the company is expected to debut the first Macs powered by an Apple processor to launch later in the year.

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

Earnings reports to show if tech can keep growing in a pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Apple, Facebook, Google and Amazon are all slated to report earnings after the markets close today, and that should give us a much better sense of how the tech industry is faring through the pandemic.

Why it matters: The reports should offer a clue of how sustainable tech's "new normal" is. That's especially important given that experts predict another and stronger wave of coronavirus in the U.S. that could force continued reliance on remote work for office employees.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
10 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Shell posts profit and boosts dividend

Royal Dutch Shell PLC sign. Photo: Aleksander Kalka/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell reported a nearly $1 billion third-quarter profit Thursday, beating analysts' forecasts, and announced a slight increase in dividends.

Driving the news: Its stock is up 3% in premarket trading this morning but remains at roughly 25-year lows as the sector faces headwinds from COVID-19's effect on prices and demand.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Large coronavirus outbreaks leading to high death rates — Coronavirus cases are at an all-time high ahead of Election Day.
  2. Politics: Top HHS spokesperson pitched coronavirus ad campaign as "helping the president" — Space Force's No. 2 general tests positive for coronavirus.
  3. World: Taiwan reaches a record 200 days with no local coronavirus cases.
  4. Sports: MLB to investigate Dodgers player who joined celebration after positive COVID test.
  5. 🎧Podcast: The vaccine race turns toward nationalism.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow