Apple is expected to introduce a new crop of iPhones at a media event it has just scheduled for Sept. 10.

"By innovation only,” reads the scant text in this year’s invite for the event which will take place in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple headquarters.

Why it matters: Both Apple and the broader smartphone market have seen growth slow, adding importance to what ever Apple has in store for this years model. Reports suggest additional cameras could be among the key selling points.