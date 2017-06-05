 Apple removes Facebook and Twitter integration from iOS 11 - Axios
Apple removes Facebook and Twitter integration from iOS 11

There are lots of new features in iOS 11, but one feature that is being pulled from the next version of the iPhone operating system is the built-in support for Facebook and Twitter, Axios has confirmed. Apple has had the ability to sign into Facebook directly from iOS since 2012 and Twitter integration since 2011.

Rather than continue to add support for different social services, Apple went with a different approach, adding sharing extensions with iOS 8 in 2014. Until now, it has maintained the single sign-on for Twitter and Facebook in addition to supporting the sharing extensions for a wider range of apps.

The bottom line: Now Facebook and Twitter will be treated like other apps, with the social networks forced to rely on the same iOS sharing extensions used by all those with whom they compete.

It's Comey time, and Trump's war room has no soldiers

With CNN's clock already counting down to fired FBI Director Jim Comey's testimony on Thursday morning, where's the White House war room? Remember the scandal-containment unit that was supposed to quarantine the rest of the White House from Russia questions, so that President Trump could pursue a positive agenda, with the Clinton-style scandal machinery handling the investigations?

  • I'm told that the inside-outside machinery, as envisioned by aides who frantically planned it while Trump finished his overseas trip, may never exist. Top Republicans say the White House has been unable to lure some of the legal and rapid-response talent they had been counting on.
  • White House Counsel Don McGahn had drawn up an org chart that Trump's team liked. But Game Day is 48 hours away, and the boxes aren't filled.
  • A person involved in the conversations said: "They had a pretty good structure, but they're not able to close the deal."
  • Reasons include some power lawyers' reluctance to work with/for lead Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz; resistance by Kasowitz to more cooks in his kitchen; and lack of confidence that Trump would stick to advice. Some prospects worry about possible personal legal bills, and are skeptical Trump can right the ship.
  • So far, the existing Trump and GOP infrastructure is still stuck with pushback duties.

After Trump's tweets yesterday undermining his own Supreme Court case on the travel ban, his Republican allies on Capitol Hill and downtown sounded weary and irritated at day after day of self-inflicted wounds:

  • A top GOP operative said: "People are running out of patience. He's in a very tenuous position, where it wouldn't take a lot more bad news for things to come crumbling apart. Their complete inability to get ahead of the Russia story is so strange to people."
  • The N.Y. Times' Michael Schmidt, who broke the story that Comey had kept memos of his conversations with Trump, made the remarkable disclosure on "Morning Joe" last week that it was Trump's twitter threat to Comey ("James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!") "that motivated some of the folks that I was talking to ... and led to them talking about how Trump told Comey to end the Flynn investigation. ... [T]he tweets ... loosen them up to talk about things."

Why it matters: On a call with reporters last evening, White House Legislative Affairs director Marc Short said he expects Republicans to pass healthcare and the 2018 budget this summer so the fall can be focused on tax reform. That should be achievable, but many White House allies are skeptical because so much bandwidth, at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, is being diverted to scandals and distractions.

  • And don't forget it's Infrastructure Week!
Who's feeling the pressure with the Senate health care bill

Some states have benefitted more than others under the Affordable Care Act. We've broken down the 52 Republican senators based on how the uninsured rate changed in their state, whether their state expanded Medicaid or not, how many people gained coverage under expansion and how quickly they'll face voters for reelection.

Note: Louisiana expanded Medicaid in July 2016 and expansion numbers were unavailable. North Dakota's Medicaid Expansion program, where a person's benefits are administered by Sanford Health Plan, is not the same as traditional Medicaid, where the state of North Dakota processes claims and pays providers directly. Medicaid Expansion has different benefits and program rules. Data: Kaiser Family Foundation, U.S. Census Bureau
Why this matters: This serves as a "who to watch" in the weeks ahead. It shows who will be under the most political pressure when the Senate produces a draft health care bill. If a state has seen drastic coverage gains under the ACA, it stands to reason it could see the most coverage losses under the Republican bill undoing the law.

Yes, but: This doesn't get at philosophical reasons behind repealing and replacing the ACA.

  • For example, Sen. Pat Toomey represents Pennsylvania, one of the states with the most people enrolled in Medicaid under expansion. But Toomey is a budget hawk and believes government spending must be reduced to be sustainable. Thus, he's been fighting for a slower Medicaid spending growth rate under the bill, which leads to larger cuts.
  • It also doesn't account for who could gain coverage or pay less under the Republican bill.
Job openings soar: more evidence of a skilled-worker shortage

The number of job openings rose to another all-time high in April, according to data released Tuesday by the Labor Department. At the same time, the rate at which firms are hiring new workers fell to a one-year low.

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios

Why it matters: Firms are demanding more labor, but not finding qualified workers, even as millions of Americans remain unemployed or outside the formal labor market. This is evidence of an expanding skills gap between what Americans can do and what Corporate America needs done. It may also convince some Federal Reserve members that wage inflation is on the horizon, and could motivate the central bank to raise rates again when it meets next week.

Report: Uber hires ex-Apple Music exec Bozoma Saint John

Apple

TechCrunch reports that Bozoma Saint John is heading to Uber, just days after Axios broke news on her pending departure from Apple Music, where she was head of global consumer marketing. St. John's specific role at Uber is still unclear, and a company spokesman did not return a request for comment

Better image: Saint John's hiring could help improve Uber's reputation in terms of diversity issues. The company has been under a cloud since February, when a former employee published claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination. She also is a charismatic marketer, at a time when the company's broader image has been sullied.

Trump delays his own admin confirmations

AP

Trump and his team like to blame others, particularly Democrats, for many things, but especially for how slowly his administration nominees are going through the confirmation process. But the reality is that the Trump admin. is the reason they've been so delayed, per Politico. 17 formal nominations took over one month to arrive to the Senate for confirmation.

Bottom line: Trump admin likes to blame Democrats for the slow-moving Cabinet confirmation process, but it's matter of the WH sitting on the nominations. "OGE can't review reports until we receive them," a spokesman told Politico. "Once we have received them, OGE has been moving these reports faster than we did in the 2009 transition."

  • U.S. ambassador to the UK: Trump announced in January his intention to nominate Robert "Woody" Johnson. More than four months later, the White House still hasn't submitted a formal nomination to the Senate.
  • U.S. ambassador to Russia: Admin. sources said in early March they'd nominate Jon Huntsman, but nothing has come of that yet.
  • Customs and Border Protection head: Tapped Kevin McAleenan on March 30, which is a key part of carrying out his immigration policies. WH didn't formally nominate him until May 22.
Steve Schwarzman on brave men in finance, and Trump

Ng Han Gua / AP

Steve Schwarzman sat down for a deep Q&A with Bloomberg's Jason Kelly, which touches on politics, private equity, Blackstone's history and his love for Law & Order.

  • On Trump: "Every president has some type of ideology, and the current president is basically a capitalist who believes in efficiency... So whenever he sees something that is inconsistent with efficiency, he'll abandon what he said before in order to get to execution. The previous government was different. They had a very strong ideology."
  • Finance philosophy #1: "There are no brave old people in finance. Because if you're brave, you mostly get destroyed in your 30s and 40s. If you make it to your 50s and 60s and you're still prospering, you have a very good sense of how to avoid problems and when to be conservative or aggressive with your investments."
  • Finance philosophy #2: "There are no patents in finance. Everything has a decay curve, in terms of its margins."
Scientists look to create a contagious vaccine

Cynthia Goldsmith, Dr. A. Harrison, Dr. P. Feorino / CDC via AP

Scientists around the world are exploring new ways to spread vaccines in rural, remote areas that need them most. One way to do so? Letting nature do the work via contagious vaccines and treatments for viral diseases, per Popular Science.

How it works: Vaccines use dead and weakened viruses to train the body's immune system to attack a pathogen, so it might be possible to engineer those viral vaccines to be transmissible between humans.

One big drawback: Viruses can mutate significantly with each new generation, perhaps allowing a dead or weakened virus to become active once again.

50 to 80 percent of adults already carry symptom-free herpes-based cytomegaloviruses, so scientists want to engineer them to include fragments of more potent viruses, allowing for a transmissible vaccine without the risk of mutating back into something more nasty.

Think outside the box: Beyond preventative vaccines, scientists are also designing a transmissible treatment for HIV called therapeutic interfering particles (TIP). These TIPs steal the same proteins used by HIV to replicate, in effect taking away the virus' resources - and they can be transmitted from person to person.

Trump's timeline? Always "two weeks"

Michael Snyder / AP

Bloomberg narrows in on how President Trump describes when his big policy initiatives will be ready:

  • Taxes (on Feb. 9): "We're going to be announcing something I would say over the next two or three weeks."
  • Wiretapping (March 4): "I think you're going to find some very interesting items coming to the forefront over the next two weeks."
  • Infrastructure (April 5): "We're going to make an announcement in two weeks."
  • Infrastructure (April 29): "We've got the plan largely completed and we'll be filing over the next two or three weeks — maybe sooner."
  • Paris accord (April 29): "And I'll be making a big decision on the Paris accord over the next two weeks."
  • ISIS (May 21): "We're going to be having a news conference in about two weeks to let everybody know how well we're doing."
Why this matters: Many of these things arrived much later than 2 weeks after Trump mentioned them (the Paris decision took more than a month), while other policy announcements have yet to happen.
Almost Now: How many jobs will robots actually take?

Is this time different? Will robots, artificial intelligence and automation really take jobs? And how will people be affected? As Axios Future of Work Editor Steve LeVine says, "It's big."

Opioid epidemic rises in intensity and scale

Chris Post / AP

"Drug Deaths in America Are Rising Faster Than Ever," by N.Y. Times Upshot's Josh Katz in Akron, Ohio:

  • "Drug overdose deaths in 2016 most likely exceeded 59,000, the largest annual jump ever recorded in the United States."
  • "Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death among Americans under 50... and all evidence suggests the problem has continued to worsen in 2017.
  • Over two million Americans are estimated to be dependent on opioids, and an additional 95 million used prescription painkillers in the past year — more than used tobacco.
The drug to watch: "[In some counties] deaths from heroin have virtually disappeared. Instead, the culprit is fentanyl or one of its many analogs... In Montgomery County, home to Dayton [Ohio], of the 100 drug overdose deaths recorded in January and February, only three people tested positive for heroin; 99 tested positive for fentanyl or an analog."
Not even Jeff Sessions is immune from Trump anger

AP

"Trump Sours on Sessions, Blaming Him for White House Troubles," by N.Y. Times' Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman:

  • "The discontent was on display on Monday in a series of stark early-morning postings on Twitter..."
  • "In private, the president's exasperation has been even sharper. He has intermittently fumed for months over Mr. Sessions's decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election ... In Mr. Trump's view, they said, it was that recusal that eventually led to the appointment of a special counsel who took over the investigation."
  • Get smart: "David B. Rivkin Jr., a lawyer who served in the White House and Justice Department under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George Bush, said Mr. Trump clearly looked at the [travel-ban] case from the lens of a businessman who did not get his money's worth."
Amazon offers discounts for low-income shoppers

Paul Sakuma / AP

On Tuesday, Amazon announced discounted fees for its Prime membership for customers participating in certain government assistance programs. Customers who qualify can access Prime's unlimited free two-day shipping, video, music, reading, and photo storage services for $5.99 per month for a year. Amazon Prime's normal price is $10.99 per month or $99 per year (which works out to $8.25 per month).

Taking on Walmart: Amazon's Prime discount is a direct move to compete with Walmart, which brought in $13 billion in sales last year from shoppers using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or 18% of the money spent through the program, according to the Wall Street Journal. With that said, EBT cards, commonly used to collect funds from assistance programs, can't be used to pay for the membership.

