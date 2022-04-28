Apple posts record March quarter revenue

Apple on Thursday beat expectations with its quarterly earnings, but warned that revenue for the current quarter will take a significant hit due to ongoing chip shortages as well as Covid-related production challenges.

Why it matters: Apple is a bellwether for the tech industry thanks to both its size as well as the fact that it is a key buyer of other components, including displays and memory chips.

Apple didn't provide specific revenue expectations for the current quarter, which runs through June. However, on a conference call with analysts CFO Luca Maestri said Apple expects a revenue impact of between $4 billion and $8 billion due to chip shortages as well as Covid-related production issues in China.

That impact, executives said, is far greater than the constraints it saw during the January-to-March quarter, which were mostly a result of the industrywide chip shortage.

It expects its services growth to be up from the prior year, but revenue will be dented by the supply constraints, the pause of sales in Russia and a strong dollar.

Demand for products and services remains strong, Maestri said.

By the numbers (compared to a year ago):

Per-share earnings: $1.54 (vs. $1.41)

Total revenue: $97.28 billion (vs. $89.58 billion)

iPhone revenue: $50.57 billion (vs. $47.94 billion)

Mac revenue: $10.43 billion (vs. $9.1 billion)

iPad revenue: $7.65 billion (vs. $7.8 billion)

Wearables, home and accessories: $8.8 billion (vs. $7.8 billion)

Services revenue: $19.8 billion (vs. $16.9 billion)

Analysts were expecting the company to report per-share earnings of $1.42 on revenue of approximately $94 billion, per FactSet.

Apple shares, which rose after the initial earnings report, headed lower after Apple issued its guidance on the conference call. Shares traded recently at $156.57, down $7.07, or more than 4 percent.

Between the lines: The year-over-year dip in iPad sales came amid anticipated supply constraints for the iPad.