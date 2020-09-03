Apple pausing ad tracking change that angered Facebook

Apple is delaying implementation of a new policy requiring iOS app developers to get opt-in consent before tracking user activity that some firms rely on to target ads.

Why it matters: The policy, originally intended to come with the release of iOS 14 this month, had some developers, particularly mobile game-makers, worried that they'd see a major drop-off in revenue. Facebook publicly took Apple to task over the change.

What they're saying: "We want to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes, and as a result, the requirement to use this tracking permission will go into effect early next year," Apple said in a statement.

The Information was first to report the delay.