Apple pausing ad tracking change that angered Facebook

Apple is delaying implementation of a new policy requiring iOS app developers to get opt-in consent before tracking user activity that some firms rely on to target ads.

Why it matters: The policy, originally intended to come with the release of iOS 14 this month, had some developers, particularly mobile game-makers, worried that they'd see a major drop-off in revenue. Facebook publicly took Apple to task over the change.

What they're saying: "We want to give developers the time they need to make the necessary changes, and as a result, the requirement to use this tracking permission will go into effect early next year," Apple said in a statement.

The Information was first to report the delay.

New Apple ad pokes rivals over privacy

In a new TV ad out today, Apple features people inappropriately blurting out private information in public places.

Why it matters: With this bit of satire, Apple aims to win over consumers with a privacy-first message — and also to paint itself as a force for good amid the public debate over Big Tech's power.

Election night nightmares

America is unlikely to know its presidential winner on election night due to the expected surge in mail-in votes. A nightmare scenario is that one candidate will appear to have won based on initial tallies, but the leader flips as more mail-in votes are counted — thus causing some Americans to doubt the legitimacy of the final result.

Axios Re:Cap digs in with New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat and current president of the National Association of Secretaries of State. She talks plans, concerns and why states won't keep quiet until all of their votes are counted.

Stocks drop 4% amid tech sell-off

The S&P 500 dropped as much as 4% on Thursday — the market's worst decline since June — while the Nasdaq fell 5.6%. The Dow dropped more than 900 points.

The big picture: The indices are still hovering near their highest levels ever — the S&P 500 is still higher than it was at any time before the pandemic — but the pullback is being led by a drop in the technology stocks that led the advance to record highs.