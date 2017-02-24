 Apple, tech leaders will side with transgender youth in upcoming Supreme Court case - Axios
Apple, tech leaders will side with transgender youth in upcoming Supreme Court case

A number of leading tech firms plan to file a brief in favor of transgender rights in a case due to be heard next month in the Supreme Court, Axios has learned.

Apple has been among those leading the charge on the effort, along with the LGBT group Human Rights Campaign. Among the other companies that have signed on are Affirm, Box, Ebay, GitHub, IBM, Microsoft, PayPal, Salesforce, Slack, Tumblr, Yelp, Salesforce, sources said.

Apple had already spoken out on the Trump Administration's move to pull back on Obama-era guidance that interpreted existing law to require schools to let students use the restroom that matches their gender identity. The Supreme Court case, involving Virginia high school student Gavin Grimm, asks the court to weigh in on the same question.

Why it's a big deal: The case is the first time the Supreme Court has heard a case involving transgender rights and comes as both society and legislators weigh how to incorporate the reality that sex and gender are more complicated than once assumed.

Who's not on the list? Facebook and Google are two big ones that have yet to sign on, but names are still being gathered and others may yet join.

White House targets EPA climate-change programs

Alex Brandon / AP

We hear the White House tomorrow will send Cabinet officials their first draft budget numbers.

One budget we'll be watching especially closely is the EPA ,which is the leading edge of the first wave of Trump's planned "deconstruction of the administrative state." Expect massive, transformational cuts, particularly to climate-change programs, top officials tell us.

Trump has made clear he wants the EPA to get back to its core missions of clean air and clean water. He views many of the global-warming programs as superfluous additions made by an out-of-control Obama EPA.

But, but, but ... Don't expect the topline budget numbers to change dramatically. Money saved from cuts to EPA and other agencies will be used to bolster the military — which is exactly what Trump promised on the campaign trail.

Intel and Yahoo join Supreme Court brief supporting transgender rights

Elaine Thompson / AP

Intel, Yahoo, Pandora and Spotify are the latest big-name tech companies to sign on to a legal brief supporting transgender rights, a source told Axios.

The firms join Apple, Salesforce, eBay, IBM, Microsoft and others, who will file arguments in the case of Gavin Grimm, a Virginia high school student who is fighting for the right to use the restroom and other facilities that line up with his gender identity.

The Trump administration has withdrawn Obama-era guidance that sided with Grimm, but ultimately it will be the Supreme Court that gets to decide whether existing sex discrimination law protects protects the rights of transgender people.

Who's still not on board: Google and Facebook have yet to sign on, sources said.

"Trump slump" in U.S. tourism

Interest in traveling to the U.S. has dropped 17% since Trump's inauguration, according to Hopper, an app for tracking flight price quotes. Hopper tracks between ten billion and fifteen billion airfare price searches every day.

Data: Hopper Research; Methodology: Comparing the weekly average flight searches to the U.S. on Hopper during Dec. 29, 2016 - Jan. 18, 2017 and Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios
Russian diplomats keep dying unexpectedly

Ivan Sekretarev / AP

Six Russian diplomats have died since November, in addition to an aide to a former deputy prime minister. All but one died on foreign soil. Some were shot, while other causes of death are unknown. Note that a few deaths have been labeled "heart attacks" or "brief illnesses." Here's what you need to know:

Keep reading Show less ... words
Rewind: The must-know stories of the week


Chris Marquardt / AP

Get caught up on the stories that mattered this week...

Trump fingers media and Dems on Russia talk

President Trump, on the increased chatter on Russia:

Why it matters: A pair of prominent members of Congress, Reps. Darrell Issa and Nancy Pelosi, have separately called for a special prosecutor on Russia and Trump. This is a sign that Trump won't take such an effort in stride.

Diversity to take center stage at The Oscars

Hollywood is buzzing about this week's New Yorker cover, featuring an ambiguous face on an Academy Award, meant to exemplify the record-breaking diversity at this year's Oscars.

The cover represents a a conscience effort by The Academy to highlight diversity at this year's awards after two years of critical #OscarsSoWhite social media campaigns. The Academy, known for being mostly male and white, has added dozens of new, diverse faces to its roster and has included several films with diversity themes in some of the top prize categories, including Moonlight, Fences, Lion and Hidden Figures for best picture.

White House leak crackdown leaks to media

Alex Brandon / AP

Sean Spicer did a phone check on White House communications staffers last week after several leaks about the administration painted a poor picture of the Trump team in the media. That crackdown on leaks was then leaked to Politico.

Spicer warned that using encrypted texting apps that delete messages — such as Confide, the use of which by DC Republicans was first covered by Axios — violates the Federal Records Act. He consulted with White House counsel Don McGahn before the meeting and White House lawyers were present during the meeting. The Federal Records Act pertains to federal agencies, while the Presidential Records Act covers the president and his or her staff.

Per Politico's Annie Karni: "Spicer also warned the group of more problems if news of the phone checks and the meeting about leaks was leaked to the media."

Kasich to GOP: You need Dem votes on Obamacare

Evan Vucci / AP

Ohio Gov. John Kasich says congressional Republicans probably won't be able to repeal and replace Obamacare without Democratic votes to "get this thing right." On CBS's Face the Nation this morning, Kasich, a former congressman, said former House Speaker John Boehner was "pretty close" in his prediction last week that the "framework" of Obamacare will survive — because House Republicans will have to manuever around their most conservative members, who will just want to repeal the law and not replace it.

"That's not acceptable when you have 20 million people, or 700,000 people in my state" who have gained coverage, Kasich said. "The Republicans can go and do what they want, and I'm going to talk to them. But at the end of the day, I'm going to stand up for the people that wouldn't have the coverage if they don't get this thing right." He said President Trump "responded very positively" to his ideas on how to make Medicaid work better.

Kasich also warned Democrats to stop what he called "fifth-grade" stuff and help Republicans pass a workable replacement: "What's at stake is not some political thing. What's at stake here are 20 million Americans."

Uber employees use anonymous app to dish on execs

AP File

Uber employees have taken to an anonymous messaging app called Blind to confide in one another about company leadership amidst sexual harassment allegations and other issues that have recently plagued the company, according to TechCrunch.

The apps' user base at Uber has reportedly more than doubled to over 2,000 after a female ex-Uber engineer's claim of sexual harassment went viral last week. TechCrunch reports that Uber blocked access to the app within the company's wifi.

Why it matters: Rumors of tensions at the tech giant, particularly around rumors of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and CTO Thuan Pham's ignoring excusal harassment claims, could cause a mass exodus from the company. TechCrunch notes that a message was posted and quickly removed from the app claiming that 118 San Francisco employees were resigning.

Father of SEAL killed in Yemen raid: "I want an investigation"

Bill Owens, the father of William "Ryan" Owens, wants the Trump administration to investigate his son's death in the Yemen raid last month.

Owens told the Miami Herald that he refused to meet with Trump at his son's funeral, and he's calling out the administration for saying that criticizing the mission dishonors Ryan:

Don't hide behind my son's death to prevent an investigation. ... I want an investigation. … The government owes my son an investigation.
Inside the Snap anomaly

Snap's IPO prompts the L.A. Times' Nina Agrawal to dive deep on an anomaly about the company: It has no headquarters building or campus, but instead sprawls among bungalows on or near Venice Beach, just north of LAX.

  • From Snap's filing: "This diffuse structure may prevent us from fostering positive employee morale and encouraging social interaction among our employees and different business units. ...[W]e may be unable to adequately oversee employees and business functions.'"
  • "In an era when companies such as Google, Facebook and Apple have created an expectation that tech firms will offer sprawling corporate campuses with gyms, chefs preparing organic food and massage services on site, Snap's scattered layout could strengthen its brand as an outsider. ... Snap has ... 2,000 employees; Google has some 60,000."
  • Snap culture: "Workers take shuttles or walk between offices, which some say has deepened their desire to volunteer locally. They can eat at beachside cafes and support local businesses, thanks to Snap vouchers. And then there's the aura. 'Venice is younger and grittier.'"
How to keep your eyes on the Trump news that matters

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

What doesn't really matter:

  1. Trump tweeting two months in advance that he'll skip the White House Correspondents' Association dinner April 29. It's a fine night in a crammed room with episodic humor and celebrity sightings, with scholarships awarded to journalism students who have contagious enthusiasm and idealism. In the scheme of things, the president's presence doesn't make or break it.
  2. Spicer cherry-picking media orgs for briefings. The briefings are marginally useful at best (transcript here of what the excluded reporters missed), and a terrific waste of time at worst. Twitter will tell you anything of substance that happened. So the time is better spent working the phones.
