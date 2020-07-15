40 mins ago - Technology

Apple adds audio to Apple News, along with in-house daily podcast

Photo: Apple

Apple is adding new audio features to both its free Apple News and subscription Apple News+ services, including a short daily podcast, produced and narrated by its own editorial staff.

Why it matters: Apple is doubling down on its commitment to human and editorial curation of news content, something its rival tech partners have mostly been slower to do.

  • The podcast, called "Apple News Today," will be seven to eight minutes long, and offered free to Apple News users on weekdays.
  • It will be hosted by two former journalists who now work as Apple News editors, Shumita Basu and Duarte Geraldino.
  • "Apple News Today" will exist exclusively within the Apple News app, meaning Apple won't make it available on rival platforms like Spotify.

Apple will also produce roughly 20 audio stories a week for Apple News+ subscribers, based off narrations of mostly long-form stories from publishing partners.

  • Most audio stories will be narrated by professional voice actors, selected in conjunction with publishers, though others may be narrated by the story's author if they have a compelling personal story to tell.
  • Participating publishers include Essence, Esquire, Fast Company, GQ, New York magazine, Sports Illustrated, TIME, Vanity Fair, Vogue and  Wired — as well as newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times.  
  • The company will offer free audio samples to non-subscribers within Apple News, presumably to lure them into eventually becoming Apple News + subscribers.

The company says it's also adding a local news tab, curated by its editorial team and personalized with artificial intelligence.

  • That will be available Wednesday in the Bay Area, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, and will feature content on different local news topics, including sports, dining, weather and politics.
  • Apple says it's added more local and regional newspapers to the Apple News+ catalog, including the Charlotte Observer, the Idaho Statesman, and the Kansas City Star, among others.

The big picture: Apple debuted Apple News+ last year, in an attempt to double down on the subscription services it offered to users around the globe, who are increasingly spending less on the tech giant's hardware.

  • The app received some initial pushback from publishers that worried that the deal terms wouldn't help them monetize their content well enough. Last month, the New York Times made waves when it said it would leave Apple News.
  • Apple's goal is to deepen its relationship with customers who use its other products, primarily its hardware.

Go deeper: Apple doubles down on news podcasts amid coronavirus pandemic

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Health

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will self-isolate, Tulsa World reports.

Why it matters: The 47-year-old Stitt is believed to be the first governor in the U.S. to test positive. He attended President Trump's rally in Tulsa last month, which the county's health department director said likely contributed to a surge in cases in the region.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 13,357,992 — Total deaths: 579,546 — Total recoveries — 7,441,446Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 3,432,307 — Total deaths: 136,493 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. Public health: Florida's outbreak is getting worse — Testing is again overwhelmed by massive U.S. caseload.
  4. Business: UnitedHealth posts most profitable quarter in its history — Walmart will require all customers to wear masks.
  5. Politics: White House says it didn't clear Navarro op-ed that attacked Fauci.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Walmart will require all customers to wear masks

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks beginning next week in all of its 9,000 company-owned stores, in addition to its Sam's Club locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Walmart is the largest retailer in the U.S. and the latest in a string of national chains — including Costco and Starbucks — to mandate masks for customers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow