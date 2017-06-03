 Exclusive: Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John plans to leave the company - Axios
Exclusive: Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John plans to leave the company

Apple

Bozoma Saint John, the Apple executive who garnered significant attention for her demo at last year's worldwide developer conference, plans to leave the company, Axios has learned. Saint John was head of Global Consumer Marketing for Apple Music (and predecessor Beats Music). Prior to that she was head of music and entertainment marketing for Pepsi.

An Apple representative declined to comment.

Why it matters: While Apple has several women of color in higher-ranking positions, Saint John had a high profile beyond Apple and was widely praised for her on-stage work last year. She was also fairly unique among Apple executives in maintaining a strong personal brand beyond her work identity, with a strong following on Instagram and Twitter. Her exit also comes shortly after Apple shifted former HR head Denise Young Smith to a new role as VP of diversity and inclusion.

Trump's Comey conundrum

AP

White House officials convey a sense of gloomy doom when they talk about fired FBI Director Jim Comey's public testimony on Thursday. They know his aw-shucks rectitude, combined with real-time written recollections, guarantee riveting testimony. Their hope is that it'll be more atmospherics than substance — how he felt, as opposed to any new facts about what President Trump said or did.

Here's the problem with that hope: Even if Comey didn't have a single new thing to say (unlikely, given his habit of writing memos about his conversations with the president and perhaps his aides), the rat-tat-tat of already-reported, tough-to-explain facts is astounding:

  • During a Valentine's Day briefing in the Oval Office, Trump asks other national-security officials — including Vice President Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions — to leave the room before saying of the investigation into Michael Flynn, the national security adviser Trump had let go the day before: "I hope you can let this go."
  • That meeting, by itself, could be fodder for years of investigations. But then, three months later — after talking for weeks about firing Comey, with several aides warning of the dire dominoes that the move could touch off — Trump does it anyway, taking many top aides by surprise.
  • That decision, by itself — with its echoes of Watergate's "Saturday night massacre" firing of a special prosecutor — might dog Trump for the rest of his presidency. But the next day, Trump meets in the Oval Office with two top Russians, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. U.S. media are barred, but a Russian camera is allowed, and Trump's guests quickly release the astonishing shots of Trump and the burly Russians appearing to yuk it up.
  • That, by itself, would be jaw-dropping, but then Trump is reported to have revealed highly classified information during the meeting. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had a notetaker at the meeting, cheekily offers to release a transcript.
  • All that might, by itself, might be hard enough to believe or explain. But then Trump sits down with NBC's Lester Holt and says that when he was pondering the firing of Comey, "I said to myself -- I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story." Holt and his NBC News colleagues had war-gamed all kinds of ways to try to get Trump to say Russia was a factor, but he just said it — no cajoling required.

Be smart: Comey's testimony may add logs, but the fire is blazing.

Key concession ... Sen. Mark Warner (Va.) — top Dem on the Senate Intelligence Committee, where Comey will testify — to CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union": "We have no smoking gun at this point."

Go deeper: Trump and Russia: What we know, what we don't

Climate change is here to stay, so deal with it

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Everyone who wants to keep pushing climate policies in the vacuum of Washington leadership should start thinking more about how to adapt to a warmer world instead of focusing most political will on ways to stop it.

Why it matters: The chances of reversing climate change are slim regardless of U.S. involvement in the Paris agreement. Countries, companies, U.S. states and cities and non-governmental organizations pursuing policies to address climate change should refocus their high-level political efforts on ways to prepare for the impacts that are already here and those still to come.

"Adaptation has to become a more active part of the discussion," said Jason Grumet, president of the Bipartisan Policy Center, a centrist Washington think tank. "One thing is to recognize adaptation is not a question of defeat. Adaptation is the reality that is already taking place."

To be clear, in many areas of the U.S. and around the world, government and business leaders are considering or already pursuing policies to prepare for a warmer planet, particularly higher sea levels and more extreme storms. Many examples exist, and here are three:

  1. New York City is considered a global leader on this front. In 2013, as mayor of the city, Michael Bloomberg announced a $20 billion plan to adapt to climate change. More recently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a federal agency, is looking at how it can use large gates to protect Jamaica Bay, near JFK airport, from flooding.
  2. Norfolk, Va., and the many military bases near there, are preparing for rising sea levels.
  3. Miami is adapting its urban planning to be ready for rising sea levels.

These efforts are taking a backseat to America's obsession with the binary fight over whether or not to curb greenhouse gas emissions of fossil fuels. Judging by the reaction to Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris deal, one would think it was the only answer to solving climate change. But actually, nothing and nobody can solve climate change. Even if the world stopped burning fossil fuels tomorrow, "many aspects of climate change and associated impacts will continue for centuries," according to the United Nations.

This isn't to suggest abandoning efforts to slow the worst impacts of climate change. It should be an "and" proposition, not "either/or." Countries, companies and others should keep developing technologies and policies to use more renewable energy, nuclear power and cleaner burning fossil-fuel resources. The debate between whether to focus on stopping climate change versus adapting to it has persisted for years within the wonky climate policy world. It's suddenly relevant to more people now with Trump cutting the U.S. out of the Paris deal and deflating hopes of comprehensive global action to curb emissions.

"It's been one of the biggest challenges of climate advocacy over the past decade that there isn't a more robust conversation on what we need to do to adapt to the changing climate," said John Coequyt, director of the Sierra Club's federal and international climate campaigns.

Talking about adapting to climate change is easier said than done (and it's not even easy to talk about). That's for a few reasons:

  • Preparing for the impacts of climate change is an inherently local endeavor and the federal government's role is limited. What role the federal government does have, such as authorizing flood insurance, hasn't directly addressed the impacts of rising sea levels.
  • Most Republicans are comfortable talking about adapting to climate change — as long as you don't use those two "c" words.
  • It's expensive and unpopular. Bloomberg's 2013 plan had an initial price tag of $20 billion, but its overall cost, which wasn't disclosed, was projected to be far higher. Some efforts also face opposition from environmentalists, nearby residents and experts who worry about the impacts of such large structures like sea walls or gates.

Grumet and Coequyt both say talking more about adapting to climate change will help provide people with more information about an issue that's otherwise hard to grasp on an individual level. "Talking about adaptation helps people understand in a more tangible manner why we need to address this problem," Coequyt said.

One last ironic thing: A golf course in Ireland owned by one of Trump's companies applied for a sea wall application and specifically cited the consequences of global warming, Politico reported last year in a highly cited article. Proof, at least, that the president's willing to engage in activities to address climate change even if he isn't willing to admit it's a problem.

Facebook wants to be "hostile environment" for terrorists

Alessio Jacona / Flickr cc

In the wake of the London terrorist attack, Facebook's Director of Policy Simon Milner told Reuters the company aiming to ensure it doesn't give terrorists easy access to its platform.

  • "We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists..."
  • Twitter also said it is expanding the use of technology "as part of a systematic approach to removing this type of content."
  • The statements come after British Prime Minister Teresa May called out internet companies Sunday for providing "the safe space" terrorists ideology "needs to breed."

Why it matters: Internet giants have come under increasing pressure in Europe to censor and take action against violent content and hate speech on their platforms. A recent evaluation found that companies are removing an increasing share of flagged hate speech a year after major platforms agreed to follow a voluntary code of conduct in the European Union.

Seven countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Osama Faisal / AP

Seven foreign nations — Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Libya, Maldives, Yemen and Bahrain — cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday, as well as suspending sea and air travel to and from the country, after accusing the nation of collaborating with militant groups in the region, reports the BBC. Qatar has called the decision a "violation of its sovereignty" and said it has "no basis in fact."

Tillerson weighs in: Hours after the split, the U.S. Secretary of State urged the Gulf nations to work out their differences, and emphasized the importance of the Gulf Cooperation Council remain unified.

Why it matters: The diplomatic move could have U.S. implications, as American forces have a series of bases in Qatar, including an air war command against ISIS and its U.S. Central Command headquarters, which oversees all American military operations in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

Trump says we need to call it a "TRAVEL BAN"

Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

President Trump lashed out at the courts on Twitter Monday morning for being "slow and political" and "watering down" his original executive order banning citizens of six Muslim-majority countries from traveling to the U.S.

People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN! The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C. The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court - & seek much tougher version! In any event we are EXTREME VETTING people coming into the U.S. in order to help keep our country safe. The courts are slow and political!
Last week, the Trump administration asked SCOTUS to restore the ban while the government implemented stricter visa screening after an appeals court in Richmond upheld a block on Trump's order.

Moot point: Trump's original ban suspended entry of citizens from those six countries for 90 days. If the courts allowed the EO to go into effect immediately, by the time the justices hear the case, the ban will have expired.


Apple and Amazon team up on takeover bid for Toshiba chips

Toshiba

Apple and Amazon are joining forces to support Foxconn's takeover bid for Toshiba Corp.'s semiconductors business, according to a Nikkei interview with Foxconn CEO Terry Gou. Specific financial details of the arrangement are unclear.

Why it's a big deal: This is the world's second-largest maker of NAND-type flash memory chips, and could be valued at more than $18 billion. Moreover, Japan's Toshiba needs the sale proceeds to help cover the massive losses from its U.S. nuclear energy unit (Westinghouse).

Uphill climb: Foxconn is viewed as an underdog in the auction, due to its Chinese government ties, so adding Apple and Amazon might lighten the geopolitical burden a bit. But it's still a long shot, as its rival bidder is led by a Japanese public-private investment partnership (INCJ), which is working with U.S. private equity firm KKR and, possibly, Western Digital (which jointly operates Toshiba's main NAND chips factory). There also is at least one other formal bid, from the pairing of Broadcom and private equity firm Silver Lake.

Robots could hobble developing countries

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

The traditional exit from poverty for poor countries — followed over the decades by Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, among others -- is to be the cheap labor for rich nations. But the robotics revolution may be foreclosing that route to the middle class, MIT economist Daron Acemoglu tells Axios.

Among the potential losers: Vietnam, China and Indonesia, said Acemoglu, co-author of some of the world's most influential recent papers on the impact of robotics.

Speaking in his office, Acemoglu said that for seven decades, every fast-growing country has used export-focused manufacturing built on cheap labor to undercut foreign competition.

But, said Acemoglu: "If robotics makes labor uncompetitive in these lowest-skill and sometimes in the medium-skill occupations, this development path would be closed to the next group of developing countries and would make the further development of countries, such as China or Vietnam, also very difficult."

One of the crowning achievements of global capitalism has been a sharp reduction in global income inequality. The embrace of capitalism by populous Asian nations like China and India has prodded incomes up, even if it was paired with stagnant middle class incomes in the wealthy world. But robots make all that different, Acemoglu said. Here he is summing up the situation now.

Why it's bad for the West: The wealthy world has grown more so as a result of China's rise, even if that wealth has been mostly captured by the already rich. In fact, 80% of all global economic growth since the 2008 financial crisis has flowed from developing and emerging economies, meaning that an increasing number of U.S. jobs are dependent on exports to those countries. If these countries can no longer rely on manufacturing as a source of jobs and productivity growth, it could deal a serious blow to the U.S. economy, too.
Trump and Russia: What we know, what we don't

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

A quick primer on the Trump-Russia storyline, broken down by the details we know and the questions still unresolved.

What we know:

Trump and Putin

  • During his business career, Trump praises Vladimir Putin as a strong leader and somebody he could work well with.
  • As a candidate, Trump strikes a pro-Putin, pro-Russia tone — one election and three short years after the previous GOP nominee, Mitt Romney, declared Putin's Russia the single biggest threat to the United States.
  • Trump surrounds himself with several pro-Putin, pro-Russia advisers, and makes pro-Russia changes to the Republican platform. The stances have no obvious political advantage, and they're never fully explained.
  • Slowly but surely, polls show Republican voters warming to the Trump view of Russia.
  • As president, Trump defends Putin when asked about the Russian leader's well-documented atrocities. Trump says there's no proof Putin killed journalists, and when Bill O'Reilly told Trump that Putin is "a killer," Trump replied: "We have a lot of killers...you think our country is so innocent?"
  • He also undermines — mainly through rhetoric — the European alliance broadly and Germany specifically, a top foreign policy goal for Russia.

Six Trump associates involved in Russia probe

  • Paul Manafort, who was Trump's campaign chairman for the 3 months through the convention, reportedly had a $10 million annual contract with a close associate of Putin for a few years beginning in 2006, and worked as a paid power broker in Ukraine.
  • Mike Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, was paid more than $45,000 by the Russian propaganda network RT for a Dec. 2015 speech, and sat with Putin at the dinner. Trump fires Flynn after he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.
  • Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser who played a brief and very minor role on the Trump campaign, was a recruitment target of a Russian spy.
  • Roger Stone, a longtime Trump confidant, seemed to foreshadow the WikiLeaks hacked email dumps during the campaign. He said he and Julian Assange had a mutual friend and that there's zero evidence of collusion. Stone also released screenshots of his private conversations on Twitter with "Guccifer 2.0," a character who is believed to be a Russian agent.
  • Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and top adviser, reportedly had multiple contacts with Kislyak, including a conversation in December about a secret communications back channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin. The FBI is also said to be particularly interested in a mid-December meeting with a Russian banker who's a close associate of Putin.
  • Michael Cohen, Trump's longtime personal lawyer, is asked by House and Senate investigators for information about contacts with people connected to the Russian government.

The Trump transition and beyond

  • On Feb. 14, the day after Flynn is fired, Trump meets with Comey alone and presses him to end probe of the former aide.
  • On May 9, Trump fires FBI Director Jim Comey after Trump expresses frustration with the intensity of his Russia probe.
  • On May 10, Trump meets in the Oval Office with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Sergey Kislyak, Russian ambassador to U.S.
  • On May 17, the Justice Department names former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the FBI investigation of "Russian government efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and related matters."

What we don't know:

  • Whether there was any collusion between the Russian government and either Trump, his campaign officials, or associates to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
  • The contents of the many conversations reportedly held between the Russians and Trump associates, beyond a vague sketch of Flynn's communications with Kislyak that led to his firing. So far, it's mostly speculation.
  • Whether Trump is telling the truth when he says he doesn't have any current business interests in Russia, or previous business deals relevant to this probe. The President refuses to release his tax returns.
  • Why Kushner reportedly proposed a secret communications channel with the Kremlin. The NYT reported he did so for conversations about Syria. Kushner's lawyer Jamie Gorelick said: "Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."
  • Why Kushner met with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov, who graduated from a Russian school alleged to train spies and has worked for a variety of businesses in Putin's umbrella.
Why Japan is encouraging automation

Joerg Sarbach / AP

With Japan's low birth rate leading to a shortage of workers, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is encouraging investment in automation. As the NY Times points out, Japan had fewer than 1 million births last year for the first time since records began in 1899. The population is projected to fall to 80 million by 2060 — from over 120 million now.

Unemployment in Japan is just 2.8%, and in some parts of the country the majority of the population is elderly. Increased immigration could help solve the problem, but per the Times, there is little public support for it. Policy options include changing the retirement age, as well as machines that could fill the gap.

Why it matters: While robots create anxiety, they may actually be necessary as working-age populations shrink in Japan, Europe and elsewhere. There is labor that needs to be done, especially in elderly care.

Airbnb deals with uncertainty from Trump's Cuba policy

Airbnb

Thanks to changes in travel restrictions to Cuba during the Obama administration, home-sharing services like Airbnb have been able to operate on the island. Airbnb's business in Cuba has been growing since it began in April 2015, providing both accommodations for travelers and an additional stream of income for residents.

New restrictions possible: President Trump is reportedly strongly considering a reversal of Obama's loosening of Cuban travel restrictions. This would hurt services like Airbnb, in addition to the broader impact to Cuba's tourism economy.

By the numbers: Airbnb today released its latest data on its operations in Cuba.

  • 560,000 guest arrivals in Cuba in the past two years of operating in Cuba, up from just 13,000 during the first year
  • 70,000 guest arrivals per month in 2017
  • 22,000 listings spread across 70 Cuban cities and towns, up from 4,000 in March 2016
  • $40 million paid to Cuban hosts since April 2015
  • $164 paid on average to a Cuban host per booking, down from $250 in March 2016
  • $2,700 in average annual Airbnb earnings for a Cuban host
  • 33 nights per year on average for a Cuban host
  • 43 years-old: average Cuban host's age
  • 58% of Cuban hosts are women
  • 12% of all U.S. travelers to Cuba in 2016 stayed in Airbnb listings

Fewer workers are moving to Silicon Valley

AP

The Bay Area gains more workers than it loses, but the net number of workers moving to the region decreased 17% since February, according to the latest LinkedIn Workforce Report.

Over the same period, people are flocking to cities like Seattle, Portland, Denver, Austin and Charlotte, the report found. These cities have a lot of high-paying jobs and a more reasonable cost of living.

What it means: The Bay Area continues to attract skilled workers thanks to the concentration of high-tech companies based there, and it still has the highest skills gap in the country — meaning demand for certain skills exceeds the supply of workers. But high housing prices and increasing traffic congestion have discouraged some workers from relocating there. Other emerging innovation hubs are gaining ground not only in the form of interest from investors, but also from workers interested in the affordable lifestyles they offer.

Cities gaining the most workers

Cities that gained the most workers in June:

1. Seattle
2. Denver
3. Austin
4. Portland (Ore.)
5. Charlotte
6. Tampa-St. Petersburg
7. West Palm Beach
8. Nashville
9. Las Vegas
10. Dallas-Ft. Worth

Trump condemns "horrific" London attack

President Donald Trump speaks during the Ford's Theatre Annual Gala at the Ford's Theatre in Washington, Sunday, June 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump, speaking tonight at the Ford Theatre's annual gala, said he's spoken with British Prime Minister Theresa May to express "our unwavering support" and said the U.S. will do everything in its power to "bring those that are guilty to justice."
"We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long. This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores.
