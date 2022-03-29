Apple leads U.S. tech giants in China ties

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Huawei may have seen its sales take a dip amid U.S. sanctions, but it's not just Chinese companies that stand to suffer if the U.S. and China further split their tech universes.

Driving the news: A new report from Loup Partners details U.S. tech giants' exposure to China.

Why it matters: China is a major source of manufacturing capacity and also a juicy, if tough-to-crack, market for companies looking to expand globally.

Details: