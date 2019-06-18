Globally, smartphone sales are slowing down, but data shows Apple is doing especially poorly. Consumers are slower to upgrade their iPhones, and they're switching brands.
Where it stands: Apple saw a 30% decline in shipments in Q1 2019 from last year, as "the iPhone struggled to win over consumers in most major markets," data from market research firm IDC shows.
- It now holds just 11.7% of global smartphone market share, down more than 25% from a year ago.
- The U.S., where Apple holds its largest market share, saw the biggest decline in shipments.
- Shipments for Apple's iOS platform are expected to fall by more than 12% this year.
