Globally, smartphone sales are slowing down, but data shows Apple is doing especially poorly. Consumers are slower to upgrade their iPhones, and they're switching brands.

Where it stands: Apple saw a 30% decline in shipments in Q1 2019 from last year, as "the iPhone struggled to win over consumers in most major markets," data from market research firm IDC shows.

It now holds just 11.7% of global smartphone market share, down more than 25% from a year ago.

The U.S., where Apple holds its largest market share, saw the biggest decline in shipments.

Shipments for Apple's iOS platform are expected to fall by more than 12% this year.

