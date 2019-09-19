iPhone iOS 13 arrives

Customers have to wait another day to buy the latest iPhones, but starting Thursday they can update existing phones to the latest operating system.
Why it matters: iOS 13 won't magically add a third camera to the back of your phone, but it will deliver other features found on the latest iPhones, including dark mode, Sign in with Apple and improved maps and photos.
- Yes, but: Several features originally announced for iOS 13 have been pushed back until later this fall, including the ability to support playing music or a video to multiple pairs of AirPods.
Worth noting: It can sometimes take hours to download the update when it's first made available. Your phone has survived without iOS 13 for months. You can wait another few hours.
Go deeper: Apple debuts iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro