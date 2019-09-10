A cheat sheet for what to expect out of Apple's iPhone event

Editor's note: Check back at 1 p.m. ET for live coverage of the event.

We won't officially know what Apple is announcing at this morning's event for a few hours more. But it's virtually impossible for phone makers — even secretive Apple — to keep much secret these days.

Why it matters: The iPhone remains the heart of Apple's business, and by all accounts it is going into essentially the third year with the design that debuted with the iPhone X. It remains unclear just how many good new reasons Apple can dream up to spur upgrades.