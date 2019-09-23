The iPhone 11 Pro is more durable than its predecessors

Testing by Allstate-owned SquareTrade showed the iPhone 11 Pro to be particularly hearty, surviving the insurer's tumble test and doing pretty well in a test of water resistance. The iPhone 11 and Pro Max didn't fare quite as well as the smaller iPhone 11 Pro.

What they're saying: "After our robots dropped, dunked, tumbled and bent the devices, we found the new iPhone 11 Pro to be the most durable iPhone we've tested in generations," SquareTrade VP Jason Siciliano, vice president and global creative director at SquareTrade.

"It's the first smartphone to survive our tumble test, which simulates the effects of multiple, random impacts experienced by a smartphone during long-term use. That's a real achievement when it comes to durability," Siciliano said.

Yes, but: None of the new iPhones survived a drop on the sidewalk, whether dropped face-down or on their rear.

Be smart: Buy a case for that pricey phone. If you love its new color, buy a clear one.

