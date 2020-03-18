55 mins ago - Technology

Apple introduces new MacBook Air, iPad Pro

Ina Fried

Photo: Apple

Apple unveiled several new products on Wednesday, offering up a MacBook Air with an improved keyboard and an iPad Pro with built-in support for a trackpad as well as an updated Mac mini.

Why it matters: The move marks the first major consumer tech product launch in the quarantine era, demonstrating Apple's faith that coronavirus-induced supply chain challenges are behind it and coming as many are looking for new in-home devices.

Details:

  • The MacBook Air features a new scissor keyboard, twice the storage and improved performance, all while keeping a $999 starting price ($899 for students and teachers).
  • Apple introduced new versions of both the 10.9-inch and 12-inch iPad Pro, adding a LIDAR-based depth sensing camera and ultra-wide lens to the standard camera on the back, which will open up new augmented reality possibilities. The 11-inch model starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch model starts at $999 with Wi-Fi. Versions with cellular connectivity as well as Wi-Fi cost $150 more.
  • A new "magic keyboard" for the iPad Pro, available in May, will add a trackpad as well as backlighting. Apple is also adding trackpad support with the latest version of its iPad operating system.
  • The new iPad Pros and MacBook Airs can be ordered now and will show up in Apple stores (those that are open) next week.
  • The diminutive Mac mini also got an upgrade with double the storage in the base $799 model.

