Apple in talks to buy Intel's $1 billion modem business

Such a transaction could give Apple access to both patents and the specialized workers needed to eventually design its own modem chips for the iPhone.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the talks are advanced and a deal could come this week.

Between the lines: Intel is in something of a bind. Apple is really the only big customer for standalone cellular modems, but its deal with Qualcomm likely means Intel's business will dry up.

That helps explain why, the day Apple and Qualcomm announced their settlement, Intel said it would cancel planned 5G modem chips and re-evaluate the business.

Our thought bubble: It's hard to imagine anyone other than Apple being interested in acquiring the business. The only other likely outcome — Intel shutting the unit — would have downsides for both companies.

Intel, of course, would get no return on its expensive investment. Apple could still hire people, but it would have to do so one by one, and it wouldn't get Intel's patents.

Go deeper: What Apple knows about you