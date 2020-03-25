U.S. tech firms are donating big supplies of N95 masks, raising questions about why they have them in the first place. It largely comes down to stockpiling for California’s wildfires.

Why it matters: Health care professionals need all the masks they can get their hands on (far more than that, really).

In fact, California workplace rules require companies to have a two-week supply for all workers in the event of wildfires.

Yes, but: Not all of the recent donations have come from wildfire reserves.