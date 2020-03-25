30 mins ago - Technology

Where tech firms are getting the masks they're donating

Ina FriedKia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

U.S. tech firms are donating big supplies of N95 masks, raising questions about why they have them in the first place. It largely comes down to stockpiling for California’s wildfires.

Why it matters: Health care professionals need all the masks they can get their hands on (far more than that, really).

In fact, California workplace rules require companies to have a two-week supply for all workers in the event of wildfires.

Yes, but: Not all of the recent donations have come from wildfire reserves.

  • SoftBank told Axios it purchased the 1.4 million N95 masks it is donating in New York.
  • Apple, which the White House announced on Tuesday will donate 9 million such masks, certainly had some on hand in California, but nowhere near that many. It does, however, have a pretty strong supply chain and a knack for getting the components it needs.

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

White House asks construction industry to donate face masks to hospitals

The Trump administration is asking construction companies to donate their inventories of face masks to local hospitals and forgo ordering more due to a global shortage in response to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Health care workers are experiencing a shortage of N95 fitted masks, a necessary tool to prevent healthy people from getting sick because they help block 95% of microbes. Construction workers often use face masks at work, and the White House has deemed those industrial masks "perfectly acceptable" for health care workers.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - Health
Ina FriedRebecca Falconer

Non-medical business giants help hospitals facing supplies shortage

A woman makes face masks at a textile factory in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on March 16. Photo: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images

Apple, GM and Tesla are among the U.S. firms diversifying from their specialist areas to help deliver essential medical supplies like masks and ventilators to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Testing capacity for COVID-19 has expanded in the U.S., as demand for medical equipment increases. Leading medical associations expressed concern in a letter to President Trump Saturday that "there will not be enough medical supplies, including ventilators, to respond to the projected COVID-­19 outbreak."

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Health care workers crowdsource ideas to get more medical gear to fight coronavirus

Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Health care workers and scientists have been sending in hundreds of suggestions, through for how hospitals and clinicians can conserve their supplies of masks and other protective gear via the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Why it matters: Hospitals are either out of these supplies already or will be soon enough, so crowdsourcing ideas of how to stem the shortages could save lives.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - Health