Face ID to work with masks in new iPhone developer beta

Apple is testing the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask as part of a new developer beta software update, the company said Thursday.

Why it matters: Two years into the pandemic, people are ready to stop pulling a mask down to open an iPhone.

Driving the news: The new feature from the iPhone maker will rely on facial recognition focusing on the eye area to authenticate the user, according to a report from 9to5Mac, based off a tweet from Brandon Butch.