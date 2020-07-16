21 mins ago - Technology

Apple expands partnership with HBCUs

Apple is announcing today an expansion of its work with historically Black colleges, with 10 new schools serving as learn-to-code hubs for students, teachers and the broader community.

Why it matters: The move is part of a broader $100 million racial equity and justice initiative that Apple announced earlier this year.

Details:

  • The goal is to train people at the school in coding skills and then have those skills spread out to students and faculty and eventually into the broader community.
  • Apple began the program two years ago, working with Tennessee State University, expanded to Louisiana Southern last year and is now adding HBCUs throughout the Southeast, with plans to add another 10 schools before the end of the summer.
  • What was once a largely in-person experience has been converted to work in an online-only environment

Apple adds audio to Apple News, along with in-house daily podcast

Apple is adding new audio features to both its free Apple News and subscription Apple News+ services, including a short daily podcast, produced and narrated by its own editorial staff.

Why it matters: Apple is doubling down on its commitment to human and editorial curation of news content, something its rival tech partners have mostly been slower to do.

More than 32 million Americans are receiving unemployment benefits

More than 32 million Americans are receiving some form of unemployment benefits, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: Tens of millions of jobless Americans will soon have a smaller cash cushion — as coronavirus cases surge and certain parts of the country re-enter pandemic lockdowns — barring an extension of the more generous unemployment benefits that are set to expire at the end of the month.

Alumni fight to save college sports

242 collegiate athletic programs have been cut amid the pandemic, altering the careers and lives of thousands of student-athletes.

Yes, but: Some passionate alumni groups have opted to fight, banding together in hopes of saving the programs they helped build and continue to love.

