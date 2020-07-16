Apple expands partnership with HBCUs

Photo: Apple
Apple is announcing today an expansion of its work with historically Black colleges, with 10 new schools serving as learn-to-code hubs for students, teachers and the broader community.
Why it matters: The move is part of a broader $100 million racial equity and justice initiative that Apple announced earlier this year.
Details:
- The goal is to train people at the school in coding skills and then have those skills spread out to students and faculty and eventually into the broader community.
- Apple began the program two years ago, working with Tennessee State University, expanded to Louisiana Southern last year and is now adding HBCUs throughout the Southeast, with plans to add another 10 schools before the end of the summer.
- What was once a largely in-person experience has been converted to work in an online-only environment