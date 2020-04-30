Apple earnings easily top lowered expectations
Photo: Apple
Apple reported quarterly sales and profits on Thursday that came in well above what most analysts had projected. The company issued a rare earnings warning in February, saying it would miss estimates due to both coronavirus-related iPhone production delays and weaker demand in China.
Why it matters: Apple is seen as a bellwether for the broader tech industry, and many other companies depend on revenue from supplying components for the iPhone.
By the numbers:
- Revenue (January-March): $58.3 billion, up 1% from a year ago and above analysts' consensus of $54.54 billion, per Yahoo Finance
- Net income (January-March) $11.25 billion vs. $11.56 billion a year ago
- Per-share earnings (January-March): $2.55, vs. consensus estimate of $2.26
- Services revenue (January-March): $13.35 billion vs. $11.45 billion a year ago
- iPhone revenue (January-March): $28.96 billion, vs. $31.05 billion a year ago
- Mac revenue (January-March): $5.35 billion vs. $5.51 billion a year ago
- Wearables and accessories revenue: $6.28 billion vs. $5.13 billion a year ago
What they're saying:
- Apple CFO Luca Maestri: "We are proud of our Apple teams around the world and how resilient our business and financial performance has been during these challenging times."
- The company did not, as it usually does, provide guidance for the current quarter in its earnings press release. It did increase its dividend and share buyback plans.
- On a conference call with analysts, though, CEO Tim Cook said that production had returned to typical levels by the end of March.