Apple earnings easily top lowered expectations

Apple reported quarterly sales and profits on Thursday that came in well above what most analysts had projected. The company issued a rare earnings warning in February, saying it would miss estimates due to both coronavirus-related iPhone production delays and weaker demand in China.

Why it matters: Apple is seen as a bellwether for the broader tech industry, and many other companies depend on revenue from supplying components for the iPhone.

By the numbers:

Revenue (January-March): $58.3 billion, up 1% from a year ago and above analysts' consensus of $54.54 billion, per Yahoo Finance

Net income (January-March) $11.25 billion vs. $11.56 billion a year ago

Per-share earnings (January-March): $2.55, vs. consensus estimate of $2.26

Services revenue (January-March): $13.35 billion vs. $11.45 billion a year ago

iPhone revenue (January-March): $28.96 billion, vs. $31.05 billion a year ago

Mac revenue (January-March): $5.35 billion vs. $5.51 billion a year ago

Wearables and accessories revenue: $6.28 billion vs. $5.13 billion a year ago

What they're saying: