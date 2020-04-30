31 mins ago - Technology

Apple earnings easily top lowered expectations

Ina Fried

Photo: Apple

Apple reported quarterly sales and profits on Thursday that came in well above what most analysts had projected. The company issued a rare earnings warning in February, saying it would miss estimates due to both coronavirus-related iPhone production delays and weaker demand in China.

Why it matters: Apple is seen as a bellwether for the broader tech industry, and many other companies depend on revenue from supplying components for the iPhone.

By the numbers:

  • Revenue (January-March): $58.3 billion, up 1% from a year ago and above analysts' consensus of $54.54 billion, per Yahoo Finance
  • Net income (January-March) $11.25 billion vs. $11.56 billion a year ago
  • Per-share earnings (January-March): $2.55, vs. consensus estimate of $2.26
  • Services revenue (January-March): $13.35 billion vs. $11.45 billion a year ago
  • iPhone revenue (January-March): $28.96 billion, vs. $31.05 billion a year ago
  • Mac revenue (January-March): $5.35 billion vs. $5.51 billion a year ago
  • Wearables and accessories revenue: $6.28 billion vs. $5.13 billion a year ago

What they're saying:

  • Apple CFO Luca Maestri: "We are proud of our Apple teams around the world and how resilient our business and financial performance has been during these challenging times."
  • The company did not, as it usually does, provide guidance for the current quarter in its earnings press release. It did increase its dividend and share buyback plans.
  • On a conference call with analysts, though, CEO Tim Cook said that production had returned to typical levels by the end of March.

Ina Fried

Microsoft earnings beat expectations despite coronavirus impact

Photo: Microsoft

Strength in Microsoft's cloud business helped offset the impact of COVID-19 on computer manufacturing, as the company topped earnings and revenue expectations for the quarter that ended March 31. That's despite a February warning from the company that PC sales would not meet prior estimates.

Why it matters: The tech sector has taken on added importance and value as many other areas of the economy have been shut down or severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Fischer

Facebook stock spikes on strong earnings, stabilization of ad slowdown

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Facebook's stock was up more than 7% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the tech giant reported that it beat Wall Street's expectations on revenue and earnings per share. Facebook grew its ad revenue by 17% year-over-year, despite the fact that the digital ad market is experiencing unprecedented headwinds due to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The fact that Facebook was able to beat top and bottom line revenue expectations amid the coronavirus crisis speaks to how strong the company's value proposition continues to be during the pandemic.

Ina Fried

Qualcomm sees quarterly smartphone sales down 30% from prior estimate

Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf. Photo: Qualcomm

The coronavirus will have a significant impact on Qualcomm's smartphone sales this quarter, with units down as much as 30% from prior estimates, CEO Steve Mollenkopf said in an interview on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Mollenkopf spoke right after Qualcomm posted March earnings and revenue ahead of expectations, with its current quarter financial outlook roughly in line with estimates.

