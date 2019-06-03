Apple debuts new Mac Pro, previews iOS, macOS updates

Apple used its annual Worldwide Developer Conference to unveil a redesigned Mac Pro for professional users and debut iOS 13 — the next version of its iPhone operating system. It also previewed updates coming to its iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch operating systems.

Why it matters: The announcements come as Apple has seen growth in the iPhone slow even as the device has become ever more central to its business. Apple's summer software moves typically lay the groundwork for new hardware in the fall.