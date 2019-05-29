Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Stories

Apple debuts first new iPod since 2015

In this image, three white iPhones are lined up against each other.
Photo: Apple

Apple updated its iPod Touch on Tuesday with a faster processor (albeit the same A10 chip that powers the iPhone 7) and support for augmented reality and group FaceTime chat.

Why it matters: It's the first update since 2015, CNN notes. The iPod Touch is no longer a top seller for Apple, but still serves a valuable role, especially as an introduction to mobile devices for kids whose parents aren't ready to get them their first iPhone. The new iPod Touch starts at $199 for a 32GB model and goes up to $399 for a model with 256GB of memory.

iPod