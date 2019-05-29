Apple debuts first new iPod since 2015

Apple updated its iPod Touch on Tuesday with a faster processor (albeit the same A10 chip that powers the iPhone 7) and support for augmented reality and group FaceTime chat.

Why it matters: It's the first update since 2015, CNN notes. The iPod Touch is no longer a top seller for Apple, but still serves a valuable role, especially as an introduction to mobile devices for kids whose parents aren't ready to get them their first iPhone. The new iPod Touch starts at $199 for a 32GB model and goes up to $399 for a model with 256GB of memory.