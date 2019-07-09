New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Apple's updated MacBook Air costs less than its predecessor

The updated MacBook Air
The updated MacBook Air. Photo: Apple

Apple updated its MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro lines, offering lower prices on the former and including the small touchscreen TouchBar on the latter. It is also discontinuing its lightest model, the 12-inch MacBook.

Why it matters: The new models come ahead of the back-to-school season, a key time for new laptop purchases.

Details:

  • The new MacBook Air starts at $1,099 ($999 for college students) and includes TrueTone, which adjusts a screen's color for the lighting conditions.
  • The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,299 ($1,199 for students) and includes a faster Intel processor, Touch ID fingerprint sensor and the small TouchBar touchscreen that replaces the function keys.
  • Both laptops also have a redesigned keyboard, added to its other laptop models in May, that Apple says should could down substantially on issues where a pressed key would either not register, or register more than once.
