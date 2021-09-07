Apple's big concession: A willingness to concede

Apple spent another week on its heels last week, settling cases with regulators and, on Friday, agreeing to delay a controversial plan to start monitoring iPhones for child sexual abuse material.

Why it matters: The individual moves themselves won't hurt Apple and could actually take some pressure off the company. The downside for the company is they show that Apple can back down if pushed hard enough.

Driving the news: Apple said Friday that it would delay implementation of its plan to scan for childhood sexual abuse material, which critics worried could lead to broader screening of otherwise private and encrypted data and communications.

The company announced earlier in the week that makers of certain "reader" apps for viewing subscription content would be able to include a link in their apps to an outside web site for managing accounts. The move was made to settle an investigation from Japanese regulators.

The big picture: Those moves followed other concessions that Apple made as part of a tentative deal to settle a class-action lawsuit with developers over the App Store.