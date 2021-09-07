Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Apple's big concession: A willingness to concede

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Apple spent another week on its heels last week, settling cases with regulators and, on Friday, agreeing to delay a controversial plan to start monitoring iPhones for child sexual abuse material.

Why it matters: The individual moves themselves won't hurt Apple and could actually take some pressure off the company. The downside for the company is they show that Apple can back down if pushed hard enough.

Driving the news: Apple said Friday that it would delay implementation of its plan to scan for childhood sexual abuse material, which critics worried could lead to broader screening of otherwise private and encrypted data and communications.

  • The company announced earlier in the week that makers of certain "reader" apps for viewing subscription content would be able to include a link in their apps to an outside web site for managing accounts. The move was made to settle an investigation from Japanese regulators.

The big picture: Those moves followed other concessions that Apple made as part of a tentative deal to settle a class-action lawsuit with developers over the App Store.

  • The concessions around the App Store come as the company looks to preserve the key pillars of that service: Apple's sole control over what apps are allowed, its commission structure and its prohibition of rival payment systems.
  • Critics have called those changes insufficient, and Apple still faces pressure from regulators around the world over the App Store and a lawsuit by "Fortnite" developer Epic Games, which aims to force the company to open the iPhone to other app stores and payment mechanisms. (A trial took place earlier this year, and a federal judge could rule on that suit at any time.)

Scott Rosenberg
22 hours ago - Technology

Apple will unveil new iPhones on Sept. 14

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New iPhones, a new Apple Watch and other products are on tap as Apple Tuesday announced a streaming-only launch event for Sept. 14 at 10am Pacific Time.

Why it matters: This year's iPhone 13 lineup is expected to be more an incremental update than a large-scale shift in direction or upgrade. But with Apple, there's always a chance for some surprises.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
16 hours ago - Technology

Ford nabs Apple Car exec in hiring coup

Outline of a car. Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Ford Motor Co. poached a senior Apple executive, Doug Field, to lead efforts to make its vehicles as smart and indispensable as the iPhone.

Why it matters: Legacy automakers like Ford need Silicon Valley's software prowess as they try to navigate a historic industrywide transformation. The electric, connected and automated cars of the future will be defined by software in the cloud — not the mechanical parts under the hood.

The intrigue: The hiring was seen as a coup for Ford and a blow to Apple, where Field had been a key player on the iPhone maker’s secret car project.

  • Rumors about the so-called Project Titan have swirled for years, but Apple has said little about the status of its automotive ambitions.
  • Field wouldn't touch the topic during a briefing with reporters.
  • "Apple doesn’t talk about new products, and I won’t talk about it either," he said. "Apple works on a lot of great things in total secrecy."

Details: In his new role, Field will be chief advanced technology and embedded systems officer, reporting to Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

  • He will lead the development of a new cloud-based, connected-vehicle platform called Blue Oval Intelligence.
  • It will enable customers to continually update their cars with new features — as they do their phones — or to fix warranty problems without visiting a dealership.
  • And it will help create new revenue opportunities for Ford through cloud-based services that consumers want.

Background: Field is a boomerang Ford employee, having started his career there in 1987.

  • His career includes engineering responsibility for some of the world's most iconic products: the Segway scooter, Apple’s Mac computer hardware, and Tesla's Model 3.

What they're saying: "This is a watershed moment for our company — Doug has accomplished so much,” Farley told reporters. “This is just a monumental moment in time that we have now to really remake a 118-year-old company.”

Nick Halter, author of Twin Cities
Sep 7, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Hy-Vee's big plans for Bloomington

A rendering of a proposed Hy-Vee liquor store in Bloomington. Photo: RSP Architects via city of Bloomington

Southtown Shopping Center has snagged a big replacement for the bygone Herberger's store.

Driving the news: Hy-Vee is planning to fill the spot in the Bloomington retail center along 494 with a grocery store and liquor store concept, according to documents filed with the city.

