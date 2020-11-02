Apple announces "One More Thing" press event for Nov. 10

Apple on Monday said it will have a press event on Nov. 10, most likely to introduce the first Macs to use Apple-designed processors. Apple had previously said the first Apple-powered Macs would ship later this year.

Why it matters: Shifting the underlying processors in a computer line without hurting sales is a tricky proposition, but Apple has managed through more of these transitions than most.

Context: Apple said in June that while the first Macs would come this year, the full transition away from Intel-powered computers would take about two years, pledging support for Intel Macs for years to come.

As with other recent Apple events, including the recent iPhone 12 launch, the November event will be a virtual one, broadcast from Apple Park.

