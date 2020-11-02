Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Apple announces "One More Thing" press event for Nov. 10

Ina Fried, author of Login

Screenshot: Axios

Apple on Monday said it will have a press event on Nov. 10, most likely to introduce the first Macs to use Apple-designed processors. Apple had previously said the first Apple-powered Macs would ship later this year.

Why it matters: Shifting the underlying processors in a computer line without hurting sales is a tricky proposition, but Apple has managed through more of these transitions than most.

Context: Apple said in June that while the first Macs would come this year, the full transition away from Intel-powered computers would take about two years, pledging support for Intel Macs for years to come.

  • As with other recent Apple events, including the recent iPhone 12 launch, the November event will be a virtual one, broadcast from Apple Park.

Go deeper: Making sense of the Mac's transition to Apple chips

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Everyone running for re-election has failed on stimulusTrump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third wave drives even more uncertainty.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and it named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
5 hours ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

