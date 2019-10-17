Apple after Steve Jobs is focus of forthcoming book

Most of the hottest new books about tech companies have focused on startups and companies barely a decade old — but Silicon Valley stalwarts like Apple haven't lost all their literary luster yet.

Driving the news: Wall Street Journal reporter Tripp Mickle will write an as-yet-untitled book for William Morrow about the iPhone maker's last decade since the death of co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011 — the era in which design chief Jonny Ive held sway over product design while CEO Tim Cook steered the companyt to new market highs and new revenue from services.