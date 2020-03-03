Apple agrees to pay up to $500M to settle iPhone slow-down lawsuit

Some iPhone owners could receive $25 from Apple after the tech giant agreed to pay up to $500 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of slowing down older models

The big picture: While Apple admitted in 2017 it slowed devices to avoid shutdowns, it has not admitted wrongdoing in the settlement. A federal judge must approve the settlement and a hearing is set down for April 3.

Read the proposed settlement:

